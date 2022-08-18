VENICE — Life as the starting quarterback of the Venice High football team has started off easy enough for Brooks Bentley, but that won’t be the case Friday night.
The senior transfer from Gaither has already endeared himself to teammates, won the starting job and made a few highlight plays in a spring game loss at Lakeland.
Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium, Bentley will stare down one of the tallest tasks for any high school quarterback in the country — facing IMG Academy.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “No one in the country is going to make us better, and we know what we’re going up against. It’s a highly scouted national team. We’re gonna have to be ready.
“Everyone on our schedule is going to be tough, but we have to take advantage of it and learn from it. It’s not gonna get any easier. We have to accept that.”
It won’t just be Bentley debuting against the Ascenders.
Venice has added several other transfer players, such as tight end Fin Jones, receiver Ryan Matulevich, defensive end Eli Jones, and a couple of rotational players on the offensive line.
But even though the 3-star quarterback will be leading a nearly new cast of characters on offense, Venice coach John Peacock said he isn’t concerned.
“To be honest, I’m not worried at all about Brooks. He’s gonna be fine,” Peacock said. “Actually, if we can get him time, he’s gonna have a great night, but getting him time is going to be tough. Brooks is a competitor. He’s very smart. He makes great decisions. I’m not worried about him.
“I want to see how our offensive line competes. I want to see how Fin (Jones) plays. We haven’t seen him in a game yet. I want to see how our receivers catch the ball, and see if they’re scared.”
Though Venice returns more talent and experience on defense — namely 5-star defensive end Damon Wilson II and 4-star cornerback Elliot Washington II (a Penn State commit) — there won’t be any units that aren’t tested against IMG.
The Ascenders’ national team is ranked No. 1 in FL and No. 4 in the U.S. according to an annual preseason ranking by MaxPreps, and is loaded with some of the best college prospects in the country.
In total, IMG features 15 4-star players and two 5-star players, with three sophomores knocking on the door of 4-star status, too.
Those players will be littered across the field, playing positions such as quarterback, running back, offensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end, defensive tackle, edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety.
“I told the guys, ‘They’re gonna be 3-4 inches taller than you,’” Peacock said. “That’s where a lot of the (college) recruiting comes in. If Keyon Sears was 6-foot-2, he’d be 5-stars as well. If Matt Peavley was 6-foot-5 and bench pressing what he does, he’d be a 5-star.
“I think that’s gonna be the big difference. They’re gonna be a lot taller than us, and more physically developed.”
Some of the very-best standouts include 5-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa (a Miami commit), 5-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba, 4-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, 4-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, 4-star athlete Jonathan Echols, 4-star running back Jerrick Gibson and 4-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne (another Miami commit).
Last season, IMG Academy went 9-1 as it demolished most of its opponents until it faced St. Frances Academy on Nov. 19 and lost, 34-24.
St. Frances is also on this year’s Venice schedule.
All of the success and acclaim that IMG Academy has garnered over the years begs the question, why would Venice play such a team?
“Everyone looks at this game and goes, ‘Why the hell is Venice playing IMG?’ Well, I’m going to find out who is going to compete against a guy who is bigger, faster and stronger than them,” Peacock said. “There will be times throughout the season where a guy will have to go against someone like that. Maybe not across the board, but maybe one guy.
“If I can turn on the film this Saturday morning and I can say, ‘He shied away from competition,’ we need to find someone to fill that spot.”
Last meeting: 46-7 IMG Academy win on Aug. 23, 2019
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, WR Rkisch Hyppolite, S Sage Youtzy
Dunbar at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
It’s time to see if the Pirates’ offense is for real.
After putting up 54 points in a spring game win over North Fort Myers, Port Charlotte will face a much stiffer test in visiting Dunbar.
The Tigers went 9-1 last season, reeling off a perfect regular season before losing to Plantation in the regional quarterfinals.
Last season, Dunbar’s success was fueled by an airtight defense that allowed just 11.3 points per game, including four games without allowing a touchdown.
The Tigers lost some of their best players, but will return key defenders such as Shawn Russ, a three-star cornerback/wide receiver with 22 Division-I offers and Javienne Stevens, an edge rusher with five Division-I offers.
With last year’s backup quarterback, Landon Winterbotttom, and three-star receiver Anthony Benjamin (four Division-I offers) back for their senior seasons, the Tigers are plenty dangerous on offense, too.
The Pirates, meanwhile, return just about everyone — with rising stars on both side of the ball. Friday night, they’ll face their biggest test since a district championship loss at Sebring last season.
Last meeting: N/A
Port Charlotte players to watch: RB Edd Guerrier, QB Bryce Eaton, WR Jamal Streeter Jr., S Jeremiah Laguerre, LB Sam Clerjuste, LB Desmond Hough, CB Eric Bell
Barron Collier at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
The Tarpons will be looking for a strong start under first-year coach Cory Mentzer against the Cougars.
A 4-6 team last season, Barron Collier allowed points in bunches, but often made up for it with an explosive offense — averaging 26.2 points per game.
However, many of the Cougars’ top offensive playmakers, including the team’s quarterback, top rusher and top three receivers, have since graduated.
Charlotte, on the other hand, returns several of its top players — like two-way standouts Connor Trim and Brayan Augustin, defensive end Cael Newton and offensive lineman Brendan Chavarria — while also adding quarterback Michael Valentino from Venice as it looks to revamp its offense.
Last meeting: 28-14 Charlotte win on Sept. 5, 2014
Charlotte players to watch: S/WR Brayan Augustin, LB/RB Connor Trim, DE/TE Cael Newton, OLB/RB Kris McNealy, QB Michael Valentino, CB Se’Korrey Thomas, WR Brady Hall, CB Avant Harris
Lemon Bay at South Fort Myers, 7:30 p.m.
This is no cupcake, tune-up game for the Manta Rays.
South Fort Myers would have ranked as the best team on Lemon Bay’s schedule last season by a wide margin, and should help the 2022 Mantas learn their identity quickly.
Last season, a young Wolfpack team went 7-4, falling in the first round of the regional playoffs. Most of last year’s impact players have returned, including junior quarterback Chase Enguita, senior linebacker/tight end Mi’Kel Hendrix and sophomore running back/safety Victor Jenkins.
Though Lemon Bay lost some of its best playmakers, including Jason Hogan, Aaron Pasick and Luke Tannehill, the Mantas return experience at key positions like quarterback, offensive line, defensive line and linebacker.
Last meeting: 49-8 South Fort Myers win on Oct. 31, 2008
Lemon Bay players to watch: DT Gabe Dickerson, DT Dan Romanelli, MLB Caleb Whitmore, DE Ashton Tucker, QB Trey Rutan, RB Joseph Scott
Cape Coral at DeSoto County, 7:30 p.m.
Back after their one-year hiatus from FHSAA competition, the Class 2S DeSoto County Bulldogs will warm up against Cape Coral — a Class 3S team that went 3-7 last season.
The Seahawks struggled on offense last season, scoring more than 14 points in just three games as its wins came against East Lee County, Estero and Mariner.
However, several of last year’s top players have returned, along with the addition of 6-foot-3, 210 pound freshman quarterback Aiden Couch.
The Seahawks’ top offensive weapon is likely to be junior running back Joseph Czerniak, a returning player who rushed for 857 yards and seven touchdowns on 186 carries over nine games last season.
DeSoto County is in a similar position, coming off a winning season with some promising players back, and some exciting additions.
The Bulldogs boast a deep rotation of backs — Trinton White, Lildreco Tompkins, Gershon Galloway, Hunter Zirkle, Andy Garibay and Justin Felty — that could make their offense even more dangerous this season.
Last meeting: 43-14 DeSoto County win on Sept. 27, 2019
DeSoto County players to watch: RB/MLB Lildreco Tompkins, DE/OLB Hunter Zirkle, FB/MLB Evan Roe, RB/CB Gershon Galloway, RB/CB Trinton White, RB/CB Justin Felty
North Port at Central (Brooksville), 7:30 p.m.
The Bobcats’ independently created schedule starts with Central (Brooksville), a team north of Tampa that went 0-10 last season.
Central was shut out five times as its offense committed two turnovers per game while scoring just five touchdowns across the entire season.
However, one of the team’s top weapons has returned in Malachi Russell, a quarterback/wide receiver/outside linebacker who was one of the team’s top receivers last year.
After losing to Booker, 10-7, in the spring game, this game should be just what the Bobcats need to get their offense in rhythm.
Last meeting: N/A
North Port players to watch: WR Christon Requeina Jr., RB Taylor Akers, QB Evan Burger, WR/CB Kristian Francis, MLB Peighton Chambers, FS Omar Branch
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.