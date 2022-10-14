SARASOTA — Head coach Brody Wiseman figured he’d need to take chances and be a little lucky if his Sarasota High football team was to beat Venice for the first time in 15 years.
By the time halftime arrived, those risks had already backfired.
The Sailors were stopped on two fourth-and-short attempts inside their own 30-yard-line, and trailed, 33-7, at the half on the way to a 46-7 defeat to the Indians at Cleland Stadium on Friday night.
“We were having a hard time stopping them on defense,” Wiseman said of his thought process behind the two fourth-and-short attempts. “Frankly, I’m not necessarily worried about what the final score is. I’m worried about winning and losing. So we’re gonna be aggressive and we’re gonna count on our kids.
“We prepare to win. We don’t come in here thinking, ‘OK, if we only lose by 21 points to Venice, that’s a great game. No. We want to win, and that’s our approach.’”
Before risks had to be taken, Venice and Sarasota traded blows early.
The Indians forced a Sailors punt and answered with a 97-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard wildcat keeper by Jamarice Wilder.
Sarasota quickly made it a game again. The Sailors drove 83 yards — with nearly 40 yards of help from penalties on Venice — to score on a 17-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Alexander Diaz to senior receiver Caleb Bradley over the middle of the field.
On the following drive, Venice had to take its first roll of the dice.
Facing a 4th-and-4 from their own 42, Wilder burst through the middle of the Sarasota defense for a 19-yard run, keeping the drive alive for an eventual 12-yard touchdown run by Alvin Johnson III — the second of five consecutive scores from the Indians.
“I think more or less when I do stuff like that, I’m more confident in our defense than what we do (on offense),” Venice head coach John Peacock said. “But I felt good about it. We were running the ball well at the time, and I felt like our defense was going to respond if we didn’t get it.”
The game fell apart for Sarasota.
Unable to keep Venice on its own side of the field, the Sailors attempted two fourth-and-short tries — one a quarterback sneak that went for a half of a yard on 4th-and-1 at the 29 and one on an incompletion on 4th-and-2 from the 28.
After the Indians added a pair of touchdowns off the missed opportunities, Sarasota finally chose to punt when its next drive stalled out.
However, senior cornerback Jaquavious Washington — a former Sailors player — forced another mistake, coming off the edge unguarded to block the punt.
After Venice scored on the ensuing possession, going up, 33-7, at halftime, Sarasota had little room left to gamble.
Venice added fourth quarter touchdowns on a two-yard run by Wilder and an 18-yard pass from Brooks Bentley to Cato Glover-Terry.
“What I would say is encouraging is we have never really been able to run the ball at all on Venice, and we did some things up front in spurts and moments tonight,” Wiseman said. “That’s some positives we can take away.
“But there’s no moral victories in this. We wanted to win this game, and we felt like we had a chance to do so.”
Key plays: The Sailors’ three consecutive failures to move the ball from their own side of the field were mistakes that were too big to overcome.
Instead of trailing by one or two scores at halftime, the Sailors found themselves facing a 26-point deficit and the Indians opening the second half with the ball.
Key stats: Sarasota tried its best to keep the Venice offense on the sideline. The Sailors ran a whopping 40 times for 139 yards and no touchdowns.
Venice, on the other hand, had no trouble finding running lanes. The Indians were led by their two-headed backfield of Johnson III and Wilder. Johnson III rushed 17 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Wilder ran 17 times for 87 yards and three touchdowns.
What it means: Venice is still the king of Sarasota County — at least for one more week. With a district win under its belt, Venice can lock up a district championship next Friday night with a win at Riverview High School.
Quote: “I can’t remember the last time, even last year, when we scored five possessions in a row in a game. I don’t think we did. Usually when we play a team that tries to make the game boring and run the clock as much as they did, usually we don’t respond well on offense. I thought they played great tonight.” — Peacock
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.