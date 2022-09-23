VENICE – Brooks Bentley was sick of losing.
The transfer from Gaither High (Tampa) entered Friday night’s matchup a loser in three of his four games as Venice’s starting quarterback.
Facing the Seminole Seminoles (Sanford), the No. 12 team in the state, the Indians quickly fell into a 14-0 first-quarter hole, but Bentley sparked a rally with his arm and legs, running in the game-winning touchdown from 31 yards out in a 24-17 win.
The dual-threat quarterback finished with a team-high 11 rushes for 85 yards and the score, along with 8-of-17 passing for 121 yards and another score.
“He’s a winner,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “That’s how winners are. That’s how (2017 state champion quarterback) Bryce Carpenter was. He’s a winner and you can see it. When the chips are down, what quarterback did you want on your team tonight?
“I guarantee it’s No. 9.”
Venice opened the game with sloppy mistakes and penalties that aided Seminole — a team riding a 26-game regular season win streak on the road — as it grabbed an early lead.
The Indians committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a false start, then when the drive stalled, shanked the punt to their own 20-yard line.
Seminole scored three plays later as dynamic three-star wideout Darren “Goldie” Lawrence ran in a wildcat keeper from three yards out.
When Venice running back Jamarice Wilder fumbled at the Venice 41 on the next drive, the Seminoles struck quickly once again.
Seminole needed just three plays to score. Luke Rucker connected with Lawrence for a 36-yard pass and a short time later, Rucker recovered running back Tyrone Williams' fumble and ran it in from two yards out.
Venice finally found the end zone just before the quarter was up when Bentley found wide receiver Ryan Matulevich in the right corner from 11 yards out — giving the team some life.
“I was tired of losing,” Bentley said. “The start of this game we gave them 14 points. We didn’t come out and do our game plan. But once we scored that first touchdown, we found our rhythm and we were off from there.”
Venice and Seminole traded field goals before heading into halftime with the Indians trailing, 17-10.
From there on, Seminole couldn’t score.
The Venice defense — finally playing with positive field position — gave Rucker and Seminole's typically dangerous passing attack fits.
Linebacker Jack Huber and defensive linemen Damon Wilson II and Tyler Louis were often in the backfield, as each stopped Rucker at the line or behind it at least once.
With the defense holding, Bentley and his weapons had time to work.
Bentley picked up several first downs with his legs while also hooking up on key connections with Matulevich and Keyon Sears, including a wide-open 29-yard touchdown to Sears that tied the game with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter.
With the Seminoles offense stymied, the Indians had a few chances to score — eventually attempting to take their first lead on a 22-yard field goal attempt by Kirill Kotov, but it was blocked.
Finally, with just over two minutes to play, Bentley found the hole he had been looking for all night and didn’t look back as he raced to the end zone.
“When my number was called, I just knew I had to make a play, especially that last drive,” Bentley said. “Credit the O-linemen, but when I saw that play, I knew at this point in the game, I had to make a play for us. So that’s what I did.
“It’s clutch, I guess. But it’s really a credit to the team. We don’t give up. At 14-0, we could have hung our heads right there.”
Key stats: Seminole kept its offense on the field for much of the first half with a dynamic running game. The Seminoles finished with 27 rushes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Venice, on the other hand, struggled to pick up yards on the ground — at least with its running backs. Wilder and Alvin Johnson III combined for 30 rushes for 66 yards.
Key plays: A shanked punt and a fumble wasn’t exactly what the Indians were looking for on their opening two drives — putting them down early. The defense held strong for the entire second half as they shut out the Seminoles. No drive was bigger than when the Indians stopped the Seminoles on a 4th-and-10 at the Venice 35-yard-line while trailing 17-10. One drive later, Bentley hit Sears for a touchdown and the Indians never trailed again.
What it means: Venice has proven it can not only hang with the best, but it can beat them, too. The Indians are already a battle-tested and experienced team just five weeks into the season. Now, with two strong wins under their belt, the Indians can enter district play holding their heads high.
Quote: “Venice hasn’t gone anywhere. We’re still here, and we’re gonna be making a run for it. Obviously the losses the last couple weeks have hurt, but we made up for it tonight.” — Peacock
