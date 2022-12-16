BRADENTON — The Venice girls soccer team got a sneak-peek at what it might take to win its district on Wednesday night.
Facing an unbeaten Mustangs team missing leading goalscorer Carmen Lemus, Venice seized a one-goal lead in the opening minutes but wouldn’t score again on the way to a 6-1 loss at Lakewood Ranch High School.
The Indians — playing without forward Ella Luzzi and defender Paige Evans — had their chances to make it a match again at several points. Venice held the deficit to 3-1 through the second-half water break.
However, a late barrage of Mustangs scores made the score a bit more lopsided.
Venice and Lakewood Ranch are scheduled for a rematch at Powell-Davis Stadium on Wednesday, January 11 at 7 p.m. and could likely see each other again in the District 7A-8 tournament or beyond.
“We knew we were going to be in for a battle,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “They’re strong and speed kills. They have a lot of speed. It’s not just one or two players. Throughout the field they have speed.
“I don’t think it will necessarily a problem getting out of the district and into the state playoffs, but that’s a formidable team right there that we’d have to see again in the region.”
Venice (5-7-1) looked to be up to the challenge in the opening minutes.
After thwarting a shot-on-goal in the opening seconds by Lakewood Ranch senior Gabrielle Madrid, Venice senior midfielder Catherine Dalton found some space and buried a shot from about 40 yards out.
Lakewood Ranch (8-0-1) was hardly fazed.
The Mustangs remained aggressive, finishing the half with three goals by Olivia Hadad, Madison Adams and Julia Magno on 11 shots.
Venice had its share of opportunities, but near-misses and strong defense kept the Indians off the board.
Working without two starters, several role players entered the game in the second half, including sophomore Bella Pugliares, junior Indie Rueda, freshman Addie McNeil, junior Leila Bartlett, junior Amara Chamberlain, sophomore Juels Curcio, junior Tatiana Jara and freshman Claire Woody.
This Indians group contained the Mustangs for much of the first half, holding them to no shots on goal before the scoring outbreak started.
Already leading, 3-1, midfielder Rylee O’Shea assisted on a pair of well-placed through passes to Hadad and Elizabeth Fetchko before scoring one herself minutes before the final whistle.
Venice finished with 14 shots, led by Kyla Freddolino with five. Katie Raney saved three shots in goal for Venice. Lakewood Ranch finished with 21 shots with nine on goal.
“We’re definitely excited,” Lakewood Ranch Delaney Riggins said of an undefeated start to district play. “We’ve had some players step up in the past few games with some injuries we’ve had, and that’s great to see.
“It was a little shaky in the beginning, but after the first water break they started playing together cohesively as a unit, moving the ball up the field. We ended the game on a high note as we started to get in our rhythm.”
