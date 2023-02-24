VENICE - The Venice boys and girls tennis squads remained perfect on the year, defeating the Out of Door Academy Thunder 4-3 in boys competition and 7-0 in the girls contest.
On the girls side, only one player and one doubles team have lost a single match each so far during the season.
Playing in Sarasota, the home team found some wins, with Out-of-Door No. 1 singles senior Robert Zhang defeating Venice senior David Siddons, 4-0, 4-0 and Out-of-Door No. 2 singles sophomore Prithvi Sudhakar defeating Venice senior Josh Lim, 4-2, 4-1.
At No. 3 singles, Venice senior Seth Neitlich defeated ODA eighth-grader Levi Felsman, 4-2, 4-2 while at No. 4 singles, Venice senior Aravind Rajeev beat ODA eighth-grader Cash Murphy, 0-4, 4-2, 0-0 (10-6).
At No. 5 singles, Venice senior Pranav Mayor bested Out-of-Door Academy junior Joaquin Garcia Argiby, 4-2, 1-4, 0-0 (11-9).
In doubles play, ODA's team of senior Robert Zhang and sophomore Prithvi Sudhakar defeated Venice's David Siddons and Seth Neitlich, 8-6.
At No. 2 doubles, Venice's Josh Lim and junior Evan VanBuskirk bested ODA eighth-graders Levi Felsman and Cash Murphy, 8-2.
In the girls contest, Venice won 7-0 at the Lakewood Ranch courts.
In No. 1 singles, Venice junior Sandra Piskor bested ODA sophomore McKenna Larkin, 4-0, 4-2; in No. 2 singles, Venice sophomore Tess Tchorbadjiev defeated Out-of-Doors sophomore Charlotte Hunn, 4-2, 4-0 while at No. 3 singles, Venice freshman Joy Jia, downed ODA senior Ines Visa, 4-0, 4-0.
In No. 4 singles, Venice junior Sophia Teijelo was victorious over ODA junior Ainsley Crean, 1-4, 4-0, 0-0 (10-3); while at No. 5 singles, Venice junior Leah Woolverton defeated Thunder sophomore Nida Madelis, 4-1, 4-0.
In No. 1 doubles, Venice's Sandra Piskor and Joy Jia defeated ODA's Charlotte Hunn and McKenna Larkin, 8-3 while at No. 2 doubles, Venice's Tess Tchorbadjiev and Mekenzie DeLong defeated the Thunder's Ines Visa and Ainsley Crean, 8-2.
