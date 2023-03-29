topical Preps calendar Preps calendar Staff reports Mar 29, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Venice’s Paige Evans competes in the high jump during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. gondolier file photo by Tom O’Neill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29Beach volleyballMariner at Port Charlotte, 4 p.m. Gulf Coast HEAT at Venice, 4 p.m.Girls tennisCharlotte at North Port, 3 p.m.Boys tennisNorth Port at Charlotte, 3 p.m.THURSDAY, MARCH 30BaseballVenice vs. Florida Christian, 4 p.m. at IMG tournamentSarasota at North Port, 7 p.m.Imagine at SW Florida Christian, 6:30 p.m.Sebring at DeSoto CountySoftballCharlotte at Mariner, 7 p.m.North Port at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.Lemon Bay at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.Parrish at Venice, 7 p.m.Beach volleyballCharlotte vs. Bishop Verot, 2 p.m. at Fort MyersCharlotte vs. Canterbury, 3:30 p.m. at Fort MyersIda Baker at Port Charlotte, 4 p.m.Lemon Bay at Cardinal Mooney, 4 p.m.North Port at Sarasota Christian, 4 p.m.Girls lacrosseVenice at Riverview, 6 p.m.Girls tennisParrish at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.Riverview at Venice, 3 p.m.Boys tennisParrish at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.Riverview at Venice, 3 p.m.Track and fieldDeSoto County at Clewiston, 4:30 p.m.Boys weightliftingCharlotte, North Port, Venice at District 3A-12 meet, 10 a.m. at CharlotteFRIDAY, MARCH 31BaseballIMG Silver at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.Island Coast at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.Venice vs. Cullman (AL), 4 p.m. at IMG tournamentVenice vs. Mountain Brook (AL), 7 p.m. at IMG tournamentRiverview at North Port, 7 p.m.Oasis at Imagine, 6:30 p.m.Booker at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.SoftballManatee at North Port, 7 p.m.Mulberry vs. DeSoto County, 6:30 p.m.Boys lacrosseSarasota at Venice, 7:30 p.m.Track and fieldCharlotte, North Port, Venice at Wally Keller Invitational, 3 p.m. at CharlotteVarious athletes at Florida Relays, tba at GainesvilleSATURDAY, APRIL 1BaseballVenice vs. TBA, tbd at IMG tournament Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
