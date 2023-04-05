Preps Calendar Preps Calendar Apr 5, 2023 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Venice senior Bailee Riggins pitches during a home game against Parish Community High School last Thursday. gondolier photo by justin fennell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAYBaseball• Lakewood Ranch at Venice, 7 p.m. North Port at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.Lemon Bay at Neumann, 7 p.m.Southeast at Imagine, 6 p.m.SoftballPort Charlotte at Manatee, 7 p.m.Island Coast at Lemon Bay, 6:30 p.m.• Venice at Sarasota, 7 p.m.Beach volleyball• Venice at Sarasota, 4 p.m.Charlotte at Cardinal Mooney, 4 p.m.Port Charlotte at Lemon Bay, 4 p.m.North Port at Bishop Verot, 4 p.m.Boys tennisNorth Port at Oasis, 3:30 p.m.Ida Baker at Port Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.Girls tennisNorth Port at Oasis, 3:30 p.m.Boys volleyball• Winthrop at Venice, 7 p.m.THURSDAYBaseballCharlotte at Island Coast, 7 p.m.Lemon Bay at Southeast, 6 p.m.DeSoto County at Fort Meade, 7 p.m.Imagine at Bayshore, 6:30 p.m.SoftballFort Meade at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.Sebring at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.Barron Collier at Charlotte, 7 p.m.Palmetto Ridge at North Port, 7 p.m.Lemon Bay at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.• Venice at Bishop Verot, 6 p.m.Beach volleyballCharlotte at Mariner, 4 p.m.Boys tennisNorth Port at Lemon Bay, 4 p.m.Avon Park at DeSoto County, 4 p.m.Girls tennisAvon Park at DeSoto County, 4 p.m.North Port at Lemon Bay, 4 p.m.Track and field• Tri-Meet at Venice, 3 p.m.North Port at Lakewood Ranch Invitational, 3 p.m.Girls lacrosse• Venice at Cardinal Mooney, 5:30 p.m.FRIDAYBaseballPort Charlotte at Charlotte, 7 p.m.Beach volleyball• Hagerty at Venice, 4 p.m.Boys volleyball• SLAM at Venice, 7 p.m.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
