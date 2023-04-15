VENICE — After falling in a 3-0 hole, the Indians pounced on the overmatched Pirates and raced to a win in the later innings, defeating Braden River 10-4.

Braden River inched out to its early lead with solo runs in each of the first three innings, but Venice turned the tide in the bottom of the third. KK Smith’s two-run single capped a three-run outburst to knot the game.


   
