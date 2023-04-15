VENICE — After falling in a 3-0 hole, the Indians pounced on the overmatched Pirates and raced to a win in the later innings, defeating Braden River 10-4.
Braden River inched out to its early lead with solo runs in each of the first three innings, but Venice turned the tide in the bottom of the third. KK Smith’s two-run single capped a three-run outburst to knot the game.
Venice repeated the three-run spree in the fifth, with Smith again delivering a two-run single to push the Indians’ lead to 6-3.
Four runs in the sixth put the game away.
Myah Purdy went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in as Venice collected 12 hits. Purdy also swiped three bases for Venice, which stole seven as a team.
Layne Preece and Bailee Riggins teamed up in the circle to pick up the win. Just one of Braden River’s runs was earned as the duo struck out seven.
The win pushed Venice back above .500 at 9-8 heading into Friday’s showdown with Evangelical Christian, the state’s No. 44-ranked team.
On Tuesday night, with winds blowing in from left field in excess of 30 miles per hour, Charlotte had just enough offense to back the stellar pitching of Mia Flores and edge Venice, 4-3.
Venice struck in the top of the first inning as Kinley Rutherford doubled and Molly Sullivan drew a two-out walk. After a dropped pop foul gave KK Smith another chance, the Indians second baseman dropped a single into right, scoring Sullivan and courtesy runner Alex Evancho for a quick 2-0 lead.
The Tarpons answered in the bottom of the frame with a walk and stolen base by Jazz Jones.
Charlotte went ahead in the bottom of the second as Marissa Muzio got aboard on a three-base error and scored on a squeeze bunt by Josalin Abel.
It was another bunt by Abel that led to what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fourth.
Preece went the distance for the Indians and almost matched Flores, but it wasn’t enough to keep Venice from dropping its fifth game in a row.
“We’re just not playing good softball. We’re not doing much right,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “Defensively we’re starting to make mistakes, but Layne is pitching better. She was good tonight...We’re not taking very good at-bats,” Constantino added. “You can’t play any games against these teams that we’re playing and have four or five hits a night.”
Venice competes in a tournament in Naples this weekend.
“We’re going to grow up a lot this year,” Constantino said. “Whether we figure it out before the end will be up to the kids. We’re just going to keep practicing and see what happens.”
