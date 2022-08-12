Seeing this weekly column can only mean one thing: Sports have returned at Venice High.
School started this past week and the preseason action opens in the coming days, with the volleyball team hosting a pair of matches — on Tuesday and Thursday — along with the football team’s Kickoff Classic matchup against IMG Academy on Friday night.
Though this is one of the lightest weeks of the fall, don’t let it fool you. This season is going to be jam-packed with games you won’t want to miss.
The football team, fresh off an 8A state championship, features two of the top players in the nation in Damon Wilson II and Elliot Washington II along with several other talented players. It will play one of the toughest schedules in the state, almost exclusively at home — including a Thursday, Sept. 15 matchup with St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) on ESPN2.
The volleyball team is primed for another postseason run, too, returning several key starters from last season’s squad, including sophomores Brighton Ferguson and Charley Goberville, two players who started as freshmen last year.
And that’s not to mention other fall title-chasing sports on campus, like the boys and girls golf teams, boys and girls swim teams and boys and girls cross country teams — all of which sent athletes to regionals or beyond last season.
But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves.
Here’s how the first week back to Venice High sports breaks down, day-by-day:
Tuesday
The Venice volleyball team will play host to a four-team, two-day, preseason tournament on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the TeePee.
Berkeley Prep and Braden River will open the action at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Venice vs. Barron Collier at 7 p.m.
The Lady Cougars went 22-9 last season, losing in the 5A state semifinals to Merritt Island.
Barron Collier retained much of its top talent for this season, including senior Keira Kruk, junior Chloe Goldenbaum and sophomore Charlotte Mongin.
Thursday
Barron Collier and Braden River will open this night's preseason volleyball action with a match at 5 p.m. followed by the finale: Venice vs. Berkeley Prep at 7 p.m.
The Lady Buccaneers went 24-4 last season — including a 2-0 win over Venice on Sept. 17 — eventually losing to Tampa Prep in the 3A regional semifinals.
Some of the top players return for Berkeley Prep, including top hitter Bailey Higgins and a 2021 freshman standout in defensive specialist Hannah Hankerson.
Friday
Football finally returns to Powell-Davis Stadium on this night as Venice hosts IMG Academy, one of the nation's top teams, at 7:30 p.m.
IMG is currently ranked fourth nationally, according to MaxPreps, trailing only St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore).
For a full breakdown on Friday’s game, pick up the Wednesday, Aug. 17 issue of the Venice Gondolier.
