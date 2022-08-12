untitled (1 of 5).jpg

SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

Full crowds at Powell-Davis Stadium are a sight sure to return in the weeks ahead. 

Seeing this weekly column can only mean one thing: Sports have returned at Venice High.

School started this past week and the preseason action opens in the coming days, with the volleyball team hosting a pair of matches — on Tuesday and Thursday — along with the football team’s Kickoff Classic matchup against IMG Academy on Friday night.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments