There’s something for every kind of Venice High sports fan this week before the holiday break arrives.
Every team will be in action, starting with a football state championship in Fort Lauderdale this afternoon and wrapping up with a holiday basketball tournament Friday evening.
For the first time this season, fans will have a chance to see both the girls and boys soccer teams at Powell-Davis Stadium while also having the opportunity to catch a boys basketball game and watch the girls weightlifting team compete.
That’s not all to track, though, as some teams will also hit the road, including the boys basketball team at a holiday shootout within driving distance.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:
Today
The wrestling team will be the first to compete this morning, battling in the Southside Duals at Boca Ciega High School beginning at 9:30 a.m.
A little later at 11 a.m., the girls soccer team will play Lake Wales in the Sebring Invitational to wrap up the two-day tournament.
Finally, the football team will play against Lakeland at 1 p.m. at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for the 4S state championship.
Monday
The girls soccer team will play at Powell-Davis Stadium for the first time this season tonight when it hosts Braden River at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
The girls weightlifting team will open today’s competition — hosting their rescheduled tri-meet with Riverview and North Port his afternoon at 4 p.m.
An hour later, the girls basketball team will play Bloomingdale at the Jaguar Holiday Tournament in Tampa.
In the evening, the girls soccer team will host Manatee at 7 p.m. for its Alumni Night while the boys basketball team will host Cardinal Mooney at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
The girls basketball team will continue play in the Jaguar Holiday Tournament today, time and opponent to be determined.
The wrestling team will also hit the road, traveling to the center of the state for the Kissimmee Knockout at Silver Spurs Arena at a time to be determined.
The boys soccer team will finish off the day, hosting Bishop Verot at 7 p.m.
Thursday
The boys basketball team will play in the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout against Armwood at 5 p.m. at Lemon Bay High School.
Back at Venice, the boys soccer team will host Riverview at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
The boys basketball team will put a bow on the holiday week with a game against Wiregrass Ranch at 5 p.m. in Day 2 of the Provencher Shootout at Lemon Bay.
