Ferguson

Venice volleyball back row players like Brighton Ferguson will be tested by some powerful hitters this coming week. 

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

The season isn’t even two weeks old, and teams across campus are already playing some of the best teams the state has to offer.

After opening with IMG Academy and then Miami Northwestern, the football team will host one of the best teams in Southwest Florida last season — the Naples Golden Eagles.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments