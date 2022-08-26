The season isn’t even two weeks old, and teams across campus are already playing some of the best teams the state has to offer.
After opening with IMG Academy and then Miami Northwestern, the football team will host one of the best teams in Southwest Florida last season — the Naples Golden Eagles.
The volleyball team, which went 2-0 in preseason and 2-0 in the regular season, will play some of its best competition all season this week.
After hitting the road on Tuesday to take on perennial power Tampa Prep, the Lady Indians will have a couple days to gear up for the Nike Tournament of Champions in Wesley Chapel next weekend.
Then there is the boys and girls golf teams, which will each play in the St. John’s Invitational this week against some of the top competition from around the state.
Here’s how all the action of the coming week breaks down, day-by-day:
Today
The boys and girls cross country teams open their season bright and early at 7:15 a.m. at Lemon Bay High School — competing against some of the top teams in the area.
This meet should give the Indians a good idea where they slot in to the area hierarchy this season.
Tuesday
The volleyball team will continue its early-season road trip as it travels north to play at Tampa Prep at 7 p.m.
The Terrapins finished 24-7 last season as they made it to the regional finals in 3A competition before they were eliminated by Calvary Christian. Tampa Prep lost no seniors to graduation last season, and has opened this season 2-0.
Some of the team's top returners include 5-foot-11 outside hitter Olivia Hart and 6-foot-1 outside hitter Rylee Johnson – two players who averaged over 3 kills per set last season.
Wednesday
Venice will host its first dual match of the season as it plays local foe North Port at 3:30 p.m. Last week in the John Ryan Invitational, Venice’s No. 1 team beat the Bobcats by 18 strokes.
Thursday
The boys and girls golf teams will play early as they participate in the St. John’s Invitational, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Friday
The volleyball team will see how it competes in tournament, opening play in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Wesley Chapel.
Meanwhile in Venice, the football team will host its Week 2 game against Naples.
The Golden Eagles finished 10-1 last season with a perfect regular season before losing to Miami Northwestern, 49-35, in the regional semifinals.
For more information on the Naples football team, pick up a copy of the Venice Gondolier next Wednesday.
