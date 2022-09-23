It’s already clear to see this fall sports season at Venice High is a special one just a little over a month in.
Entering Friday’s clash with Seminole, the football team was 1-2, but its losses had come to some of the nation’s very best teams — earning it a No. 8 ranking in the state.
The volleyball team already had a strong record entering this past week, but the Lady Indians had one of their best three-match stretches yet. After opening with a dominant sweep of Riverview at the TeePee on Tuesday, the team hit the road to dispatch both Barron Collier (Naples) on Wednesday and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) on Thursday, losing just one set the entire week.
After opening last week ranked No. 9 in Florida, according to MaxPreps, Venice has since moved up to No. 6 and has the chance to rise even higher if it can beat the No. 1 team in the state next week.
That’s not all, as both the boys and girls golf teams have what it takes to makes some noise in the postseason, along with the perennial regional champion swim teams and some standout cross country runners, too.
However, all of this progress could hit pause this upcoming week, as our area is directly in the path of the early projections for a potential Hurricane Ian.
Here’s a breakdown of the week ahead, day-by-day (pending weather):
Today
The boys and girls cross country teams will hit the road again this morning as they travel north to compete in the Palmetto Invitational, beginning at 7 a.m.
Monday
The boys golf team will open the week with a home match against Out-of-Door Academy scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
It’s hard to see this one getting played, considering the weather forecast, but the boys golf team is scheduled to compete on the road in a quad-match against Lakewood Ranch, Riverview and Sarasota beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Pending weather, the girls golf team will attempt to play its first and only match of the week — at Lakewood Ranch at 3:30 p.m.
Later, the volleyball team is scheduled to host one of the best teams it will see all season when Westminster Christian (Miami), the No. 1 team in the state, according to MaxPreps and the FHSAA, come to the TeePee for a match scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Friday
The cross country team is scheduled to travel to Lakeland for the start of the two-day FL Runners Invite.
The volleyball team, fresh off a battle with the best in the state, is scheduled to host its annual tournament, the Battle at the Beach, beginning this afternoon at a time to be announced, and continuing into Saturday.
Finally, the football team will wrap up the evening as it travels a few miles north for its only scheduled road game of the regular season — a matchup at Riverview, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. that could decide the district.
Saturday
The Battle at the Beach will wrap up as teams will play their final matches to determine the champion.
