Fans of Venice High sports have plenty to be thankful for this week.
Still riding the high of a state championship volleyball season, Indians fans can follow another championship chase as the football team plays in the regional playoffs.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg, too, as several winter sports — boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and girls weightlifting — have already begun their regular seasons.
It’s been an up-and-down start to the winter as most teams on campus have had to adjust to new players, while some have had to wait for holdovers from volleyball and football to join the ranks.
Those teams will be busy to open the holiday week before celebrating Thanksgiving.
Even though it’s a short week of Indians action, there’s still plenty to track.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:
Monday
This will undoubtedly be one of the busiest Mondays of the year as teams try to play before the break.
The girls soccer team will open up a holiday trip down south, playing at American Heritage (Plantation) at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Later in the evening, both the boys and girls basketball teams will take shorter road trips of their own — with the girls playing at 7 p.m. at North Port and the boys starting at 7:30 p.m. at Booker.
Tuesday
The girls soccer team will wrap up its tour of the southern tip of the state as it plays at Doral Academy this afternoon at 2 p.m.
The boys soccer team will be the last team to play before the Thanksgiving break, traveling to Arcadia at 7:30 p.m. to take on DeSoto County.
Friday
If the football team defeated Lehigh this past Friday, it will advance to this week’s Region 4S-4 final against the winner of Riverview vs. Sarasota at 7:30 p.m. at Powell-Davis Stadium.
