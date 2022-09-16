We’re just one month in to the fall sports season, and there’s already plenty of reasons to be excited about the Indians.
Fresh off a night of national television exposure on ESPN2, the football team is 1-2 but has impressed on several occasions against some of the best opponents in the nation.
The Indians will continue to stay home against some must-see opponents, like Seminole, Riverview and Chaminade-Madonna over the next three weeks.
The volleyball team has yet to lose a match in non-tournament play, going 8-0 in best-of-five matches so far with its deep and talented lineup.
After dispatching Cardinal Mooney and Fort Myers this past week, the Lady Indians will drive to Naples and Fort Lauderdale this coming week to play Barron Collier and St. Thomas Aquinas, respectively.
The boys and girls golf teams have performed well when weather has allowed, with each featuring a few top players who could have what it takes to reach regionals, and beyond, including Lady Indians No. 1 player Hayli Snaer and boys' players Anthony Lohbauer, Chapin Beach-Smith and Harrison Adams.
The boys cross country team is coming off a strong week after placing second to North Port at an event hosted by Sarasota Military Academy last weekend. Senior Ben Tary led the effort with a fourth-place individual finish (18:17.1), followed by Elijah Palmer in 10th, Patrick McDonald in 11th and Joshua Woody in 12th.
There’s still more than a month to go for most teams, and more if some make it to States. For now, let’s focus on the week ahead.
Here’s a breakdown of Venice High sports, day-by-day for the coming week:
Today
The Indians will compete against some of the top runners in the area this morning when they participate in the North Port Invite, beginning at 7 a.m.
Monday
The boys and girls golf teams will play some more tournament-style golf at the Crutchfield Invitational in Sebring, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday
The volleyball team looks to continue its domination of area teams as it hosts Riverview for a varsity match at 7 p.m.
In a meeting earlier this season on Aug. 25, Venice handled Riverview, 3-0 (25-7, 25-16, 25-10).
Wednesday
The busiest day of the week is here as golf, volleyball and swim are all in action.
The boys golf team opens the day with a match at Sarasota at 3:30 p.m.
Shortly after golf begins, the Indians swim team will hit the pool at North Port, beginning at 5 p.m.
Finally, the volleyball team will play for the second day of a three-day stretch as it travels to Naples to face Barron Collier (4-3) at 7 p.m.
Thursday
The girls golf team will play some local competition this afternoon as they travel down the road to play at North Port at 3:30 p.m.
The volleyball team will start the busses early as it heads down to Fort Lauderdale to take on St. Thomas Aquinas (5-5) at 4 p.m.
Friday
The schedule gets easier — but only barely — this week as the football team hosts the Seminole Seminoles, a 3-0 team ranked No. 13 in FL and No. 2 in Class 4-Metro.
For a full breakdown of the Seminoles, pick up a copy of the Venice Gondolier next Wednesday or check out sunpreps.com.
