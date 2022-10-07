The two-week break from Hurricane Ian washed away much of the remainder of the regular season for most teams at Venice High.
District tournaments begin as early as Monday, Oct. 17 for volleyball, cross country and swim while golf starts a week later.
Though football is a bit of an exception — with the regional playoffs starting Nov. 11 — its version of a district tournament has already arrived, with games against Sarasota and Riverview in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, Indians teams will be working overtime to get ready for the postseason push. That means adjusted schedules going forward, with new game times for nearly every team on campus. It won’t be easy to keep track of it all, but we’ll do our best in this weekly preview.
For now, here’s what we know about the week ahead in Venice High sports, day-by-day:
Tuesday
No contests can be held until this date, as four practices are needed before resuming competition. Those practices began on Friday and include an exemption from the FHSAA allowing Sunday practice. Tuesday is the first possible night to restart the schedule.
The volleyball team (12-3) will take full advantage of that opportunity as it will host Cardinal Mooney (8-7) at 7 p.m. as originally scheduled.
The last time these two teams met, Venice hung on to win a five-set thriller in Sarasota on Sept. 13.
Wednesday
There are currently no athletic events scheduled, but volleyball coach Brian Wheatley is leaving it open with the possibility of playing.
Thursday
The girls golf team hopes to get back in action with a home match against St. Stephen’s at Waterford Golf Club at 3:30 p.m. — pending conditions of the course.
The volleyball team will travel across the state in search for competition as it is scheduled to play at Merritt Island at 7 p.m.
Friday
The volleyball team will wrap up a furious finish to its regular season with a pair of matches on the road — against Ponte Vedra and Bishop Kenny at Ponte Vedra High School.
The football team will resume its schedule after a two-week break at 7:30 p.m. at Sarasota High School against a familiar district foe.
Read Wednesday’s Venice Gondolier for a full breakdown of the Sailors.
Saturday
The boys and girls cross country teams make their return with the first of several big events this month: the Tri-County meet at North Port High.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.