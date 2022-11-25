_CGB6074.jpg

Venice celebrates after scoring the tying goal with 8 seconds left in the game last week at DeSoto County High. 

 Chris Blake

There’s no rest for supporters of Venice High sports, even during the holiday season.

The winter season is in full swing as several teams have jam-packed weeks planned, and the football team could be playing in one of the biggest games of the season, too.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments