There’s no rest for supporters of Venice High sports, even during the holiday season.
The winter season is in full swing as several teams have jam-packed weeks planned, and the football team could be playing in one of the biggest games of the season, too.
If the football team defeated Riverview on Friday night, the Indians will advance to the Class 4S state semifinals this Friday — opponent and location to be determined — putting them one win from making it to the state championship in back-to-back seasons.
Aside from football, there are several teams to follow this week, including boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and wrestling.
Some of these teams — boys and girls soccer and girls basketball — are already in the midst of their regular seasons, but boys basketball and wrestling will open their seasons this week.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:
Monday
A busy week kicks off with three Indians teams in action.
Both the boys and girls soccer teams will hit the road for local matchups — with the boys at Port Charlotte at 6 p.m. and the girls at North Port at 7 p.m.
The boys basketball team will wrap up the night with a season-opening game at home against Sarasota at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
A three-match week for the boys soccer team will continue at Evangelical Christian at 6 p.m. — the only Venice game of the day.
Wednesday
There are a couple of road matchups on tap for Venice teams.
The girls soccer team will play at Sarasota at 7 p.m. and the boys basketball team will travel north to take on IMG Black at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
This will be one of the busiest and most exciting days of the year for fans of Venice High sports.
If the football team defeated Riverview in the Region 4S-4 final, it will play in the 4S state semifinals this week — with the opponent and location to be determined.
Though the football game would have the highest stakes, there’s also plenty of other teams playing, as well.
The wrestling team will open its season at the Weeki Wachee Duals — a two-day event beginning at 1 p.m.
Later in the evening, the boys and girls basketball as well as boys and girls soccer teams will play.
The soccer teams will play a double-header at Parrish Community High, with the girls playing at 5 p.m. and the boys playing at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the boys basketball team will host Booker and the girls basketball team will play at Braden River — with both games beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
The wrestling team will wrap up its first dual competition of the season beginning at 9 a.m. at Weeki Wachee High School.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.