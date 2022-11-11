It’s one of the busiest times of the year to be a fan of Venice High sports.
The volleyball and football teams are chasing state championships for their already impressive resumes, with volleyball putting it all on the line tonight in Winter Haven.
It’s one of the busiest times of the year to be a fan of Venice High sports.
The volleyball and football teams are chasing state championships for their already impressive resumes, with volleyball putting it all on the line tonight in Winter Haven.
That would be enough for most fans to follow, but winter sports are now in full swing, as well.
The boys and girls soccer teams and the girls weightlifting team have already opened the regular season. The girls basketball team will join them this week, and the boys basketball team will open preseason play.
With something to follow nearly every day, even the most ardent Indians fan might have trouble keeping track of it all.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:
Today
The volleyball team will play its last match of the season this evening in the 7A state championship vs. Hagerty (Oviedo).
The Lady Indians hope to add a sixth state championship banner tonight when they play the Huskies at Polk State College-Winter Haven Health Center at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased on gofan.co for $12 and parking at the venue is $10 (cash only).
Monday
The boys basketball team will debut for the first time under new head coach Luke Davis in a preseason matchup against IMG Academy Silver — a team in its first season — at 5:30 p.m. at Lemon Bay High School.
Tuesday
The boys basketball team will finish its two-game preseason at Lemon Bay Tipoff with a game against Gateway Charter at 5:30 p.m.
The girls soccer and girls basketball teams will both hit the road to Riverview High for road matchups with the Rams — soccer starting at 7 p.m. and basketball beginning at 7:30.
Wednesday
The boys soccer team will play a cross-county rival when it travels to North Port to take on the Bobcats at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
The girls weightlifting team will open the evening with a dual match at 5 p.m. at Charlotte High, one of the area’s most powerful programs.
The girls soccer team will wrap up action for the day at Lemon Bay with a 7 p.m. match.
Friday
This will be the busiest of night the week as boys soccer, girls basketball and football all play.
The boys soccer team will travel a few miles south to play Lemon Bay at 7 p.m.
The girls basketball team will host Lakewood Ranch at 7:30 p.m.
The football team will welcome the Palmetto-Lehigh winner in a Region 4S-4 semifinal at 7:30 p.m. at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.