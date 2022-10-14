Sports have resumed post-Ian, and they couldn’t have returned at a better time.
Most Venice High sports got back in the swing of things this past week, with just about every team on campus resuming competition.
The time for preparation has run out for some teams, though.
The volleyball team, fresh off an up-and-down return, will host district matches this week with its sights set on another district championship under coach Brian Wheatley.
The football team will hope to complete a two-game sweep of district competitionwhen it plays at Riverview.
Meanwhile, the cross country, golf and swim teams will sneak in some final reps before their playoffs begin — later this week for swim and cross country, and next week for golf.
Regardless of how the next few weeks shake out, it’s a win simply for these athletes to get back to doing what they love.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:
Today
The boys and girls cross country teams will participate in their final regular season meet this morning when they travel to North Port High for the Tri-County competition, beginning around 8 a.m.
The boys and girls golf teams will get a head-start on the final week of the regular season, playing in a tournament hosted by Riverview this afternoon.
Monday
The girls golf team will try to stay in rhythm with a dual match, scheduled to be against Out-of-Door Academy at Waterford Golf Club at 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
The boys golf team will try to get in a tri-match against Charlotte and Port Charlotte at Twin Isles Country Club.
The postseason begins for the volleyball team, but it’s up in the air who the Indians will play.
Venice, the top seed in its district, will host the winner of the Sarasota-North Port quarterfinal in a 7 p.m. semifinal match at the TeePee in the district semifinals.
Venice has not played North Port this season, but did sweep Sarasota with ease in the season opener.
Wednesday
The boys golf team has one final regular season match scheduled against Lakewood Ranch, Riverview and Sarasota at Lakewood Ranch Country Club.
Thursday
The girls golf team will wrap up regular season play with a dual match at Lakewood Ranch.
If the volleyball team wins on Tuesday night, it will host the winner of the other side of the bracket – Gulf Coast, Riverview or Lehigh – in the district final at 7 p.m.
If the Indians win, it would be their 21st consecutive district title under coach Brian Wheatley.
Friday
The boys and girls swim teams will travel to Sarasota’s Selby Aquatic Center to compete in district competition, beginning at 10 a.m.
The football team will play a key district matchup when it travels a few miles up the road to take on Riverview at 7:30 p.m.
For a full preview of Riverview’s football team, check out the Wednesday issue of the Venice Gondolier.
Saturday
The boys and girls cross country teams will compete in their district meet at North Port beginning at 7:40 a.m. for the girls and 8:10 a.m. for the boys.
