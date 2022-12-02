THIS WEEK IN VENICE HIGH SPORTS: Winter has arrived By Vinnie Portell Sports Writer Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Indians teams across campus are trying to fit in as much competition as they can with winter break right around the corner.The football team will be off this week — regardless of Friday night’s result against Buchholz in the Class 4S state semifinals — but there will still be six teams with events this week.The boys and girls basketball teams, boys and girls soccer teams, the wrestling team and the girls weightlifting team all have significant events this week. Though much of this week’s games take place away from the island, there will still be some noteworthy contests to watch at Venice High.The boys basketball team will host Port Charlotte on Tuesday, the girls weightlifting team hosts a county meet on Thursday and the girls basketball team will host district foe Riverview on Friday.Here’s how all of the Indians action breaks down, day-by-day:TodayThe wrestling team will wrap up its first tournament of the season this morning with a 9 a.m. start to Day 2 of a duals meet at Weeki Wachee High School.TuesdayAfter no action on Monday, Indians teams will be back with three games on this night.The boys basketball team returns home to host Port Charlotte at 7 p.m. in a matchup of two of the better teams in the area.On the road, the boys soccer team will play at Sarasota at 7 p.m. and the girls basketball team will play at Manatee at 7:30 p.m.WednesdayThe boys soccer team will play the second-half of a back-to-back on the road at 7 p.m. at Palmetto.ThursdayThe girls weightlifting team will see where it stands among county competition as it hosts the Sarasota County Meet at 4 p.m. in the old gym on campus.Later in the evening, the boys basketball team will travel south to play at 7 p.m. at Community School of Naples.FridayRegardless of what happened in the football team’s state semifinal game this past Friday, it will be off this week — as there is a bye week in between the state semis and the state final.That doesn’t mean there won’t be Indians action on tap all night long, though.The wrestling team will open the afternoon in Day 1 of the Captain Archer tournament, beginning at 1 p.m. at Charlotte High School.Also on the road, the girls soccer team will return from a week-plus layoff to play at a showcase tournament in Orlando against Winter Park at a time to be determined.Later, the girls basketball team will host a must-see matchup with Riverview — one of its top competitors in the district — at 7:30 p.m. in the TeePee.Finally, the boys soccer team will play on the road at 7:30 p.m. at Braden River as it finishes a three-match week.SaturdayA couple of teams who competed on Friday will have to turn around and do it all over again this afternoon.The wrestling team will start Day 2 of the Captain Archer tournament in Punta Gorda at 10 a.m.The girls basketball team will play in an Orlando tournament at 1 p.m. against St. John Country Day. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.