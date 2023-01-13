We’ve reached the point of the season where we’re starting to figure out the identity of each team at Venice High.
The girls basketball team has had a breakthrough season — perhaps the highlight of the winter on campus — as the Lady Indians have gone 12-5 against a stiff schedule.
Ranked as the No. 45 team in the state and ninth overall in Class 7A according to the FHSAA, the team’s sophomore-heavy squad is primed for a postseason run beginning two weeks from now.
Venice’s soccer teams have had respectable seasons, too.
Despite owning a 8-9-1 record, the girls soccer team is ranked as the No. 104 team in the state and the 34th best team in Class 7A.
They’ll host their final two regular season matches of the season this week against North Port on Wednesday and against Cardinal Mooney on Friday.
The boys soccer team is ranked No. 162 in FL and 39th in Class 7A. They will wrap up their regular season this week with a three-match week beginning Tuesday evening against Port Charlotte.
The boys basketball team is ranked the lowest of the Venice High team sports at No. 243, but the team has been strong of late — going 5-3 over its past eight games — and is one of the deepest teams in its district.
District tournaments will be here before you know it. Don’t miss the chance to catch these Indians teams before the season is on the line.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:
Today
The wrestling team will host one of its premier events of the season this morning when the King/Queen of the Island IBT (Individual Bracket Tournament) begins at 10 a.m. in the new gym at Venice High.
Monday
The boys basketball team will play a daytime tilt thanks to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Venice will host North Port, with the varsity game beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
The boys soccer team will open its final week of the regular season with a home match against Port Charlotte, with first kick scheduled for 6 p.m. at Powell-Davis Stadium.
The girls basketball will try to earn a season sweep against DeSoto County as it hosts the Lady Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
The busiest day of the week for the Indians centers around a home soccer double header. The girls soccer team will open the evening with a 5 p.m. home match against North Port, with the boys following at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the wrestling team will host a home match against Port Charlotte beginning at 6:30 p.m.
In the lone road game of the day, the boys basketball team will play at Gateway Charter at 7 p.m.
Friday
The soccer teams will wrap up their regular season with another double header. In this one, the boys will open as the hosts of Cardinal Mooney, followed by the girls at 7 p.m.
Over in the new gym, the girls basketball team will host North Port at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
The boys basketball team will finish its three-game week with a game against Canterbury at 10:20 a.m. at Charlotte High School in the annual Wally Keller Classic.
The wrestling team will finish its busy week with a match at Bayshore in the afternoon.
