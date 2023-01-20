THIS WEEK IN VENICE SPORTS: The fun and games are over By Vinnie Portell Sports Writer Jan 20, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Indians sophomore Addie Ivery attempts a mid-court shot at the first period buzzer Tuesday night in a home game against DeSoto County High School. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After months of regular season ups and downs, it’s finally time to see how far winter sports teams at Venice High can go this postseason.Though some teams aren’t there quite yet, others across campus will put a season’s worth of hard work to the test in district tournaments this week.It all begins Thursday for Indians teams. The girls weightlifting team opens the day by traveling south to Punta Gorda where it will compete among district competition at Charlotte High School.Though district pairings have yet to be announced, the soccer tournament for both the boys and girls teams will begin Thursday evening.The other teams on campus — boys and girls basketball and wrestling — still have some time before they have to worry about competing with their seasons on the line.There’s plenty of basketball to fill the week around Thursday’s district competition.Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:TodayThe boys basketball team will continue an annual tradition of playing in one of the area’s best local tournaments — the Wally Keller Classic at Charlotte High School.Venice (10-8) will play Canterbury (5-14) at 10:20 a.m.TuesdayBoth basketball teams will be in action tonight.The boys will hit the road trying to avoid a season sweep at the hands of Port Charlotte (10-7), tipping off at 7 p.m.The girls team (14-5) will host Manatee (3-18) at 7:30 p.m.WednesdayFresh off a game against the Hurricanes, the girls basketball team will play its regular season finale tonight on the road at IMG Academy (10-9), beginning at 7:30 p.m.ThursdayThe girls weightlifting team will open the day with a 10 a.m. start in the district meet at Charlotte High.Later in the evening, the district quarterfinal round will begin for both the boys and girls soccer teams — opponent, location and time TBD.FridayThe boys basketball team will round out a three-game week with IMG Gray (7-4) at the TeePee for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
