Ivery

Indians sophomore Addie Ivery attempts a mid-court shot at the first period buzzer Tuesday night in a home game against DeSoto County High School.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

After months of regular season ups and downs, it’s finally time to see how far winter sports teams at Venice High can go this postseason.

Though some teams aren’t there quite yet, others across campus will put a season’s worth of hard work to the test in district tournaments this week.


