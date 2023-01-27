The winter sports season is taking its last gasp at Venice High, but there’s still hope for championships to be won.
The boys soccer team was eliminated in stunning fashion this past week as a pair of last-minute goals from North Port ended the Indians’ season.
The girls soccer team advanced past Sarasota with relative ease, but now must get by top-seeded Lakewood Ranch — the No. 12 team in the state — to guarantee a spot in regionals.
The boys basketball team still has to play three regular season games this week before it has to worry about the district tournament. When it does, however, the Indians will be without starting center Keegan Burroughs, who is leaving to play for a prep school.
The girls basketball team — set to begin its district tournament this week — might be the most promising team on campus right now.
The Lady Indians are ranked as the No. 40 team in the state and the top seed in their district. Even if they don’t win a district title this week, there’s good chance they will still go on to the regional tournament.
In individual sports, the wrestling team is hitting the heart of its schedule while the girls weightlifting team is sending at least one lifter — Samantha Mitizak (110 pounds) — on to regionals this week.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:
Today
The wrestling team will compete in one of the biggest annual tournaments in Southwest Florida today at the Gene Gorman Duals at Charlotte High, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Monday
This week starts fast as the girls soccer team (10-10-1) travels up to play Lakewood Ranch (15-0-1) in a do-or-die match in the District 7A-8 at 7 p.m.
Back in Venice, the boys basketball team (10-10) will host North Fort Myers (8-12) at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
The wrestling team will host a rare weeknight match against Sarasota Military Academy, beginning with junior varsity at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Wednesday
The top-seeded girls basketball team will be home at 7 p.m. against the winner of No. 4 Gulf Coast vs. No. 5 Lehigh in the District 7A-12 semifinals.
If the girls soccer team defeats Lakewood Ranch on Monday, it would advance to play at the winner of No. 2 Riverview vs. No. 3 North Port in the District 7A-8 championship at 7 p.m.
Thursday
The girls weightlifting team will open the day by sending its top lifters to the Region 3A-3 meet at Charlotte High, beginning at Noon.
At least one Lady Indian will represent Venice. Samantha Mitizak won the 110-pound weight class by 35 pounds in this past week’s district meet. Mitizak will find out if any of her teammates will be joining her when the FHSAA releases at-large selections this Sunday.
The wrestling team will travel to Lake Gibson to compete in a tournament.
Finally, the boys basketball team will wrap up the day with a home game against Community School of Naples (16-5) at 7:30.
Friday
The wrestling team will wrap up competition at Lake Gibson.
If the girls basketball team wins on Wednesday, it would host the District 7A-8 championship at 7 p.m.
The boys basketball team will hit the road to wrap up its regular season with a game at Fort Myers at 7:30 p.m.
