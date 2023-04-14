VENICE – Venice played host to the annual Sarasota County track and field championships on Thursday.
North Port and Lemon Bay were among the teams that joined Venice at the eight-team meet.
North Port swept the team competitions while Venice finished second in each. Lemon Bay took third in the girls' competition while the boys were fifth.
SARASOTA COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday
At Venice High
BOYS RESULTS
100m—Jayson Evans, Booker, 10.96; Damian Howard, North Port, 11.15; Matthew Groves, Venice, 11.24.
200m—Caleb Bradley, Sarasota, 21.62; Jayson Evans, Booker, 21.76; Matthew Groves, Venice, 22.00.
400m—Matthew Groves, Venice, 49.74; Jayson Evans, Booker, 50.78; Axel Galva-Perez, Riverview, 51.66.
800m—Ben Tary, Venice, 2:01.02; Gage Hassler, Cardinal Mooney, 2:04.04; Jeremy Duque, North Port, 2:04.88.
1600m—Ben Tary, Venice, 4:25.69; Evan Crane, North Port, 4:32.37; Brendan Roper, Riverview, 4:34.10.
3200m—Declan Fiorucci, Out-of-Door, 9:45.26; Evan Crane, North Port, 9:47.09; Sean Perry, Lemon Bay, 9:55.74.
110m hurdles—Caleb Bradley, Sarasota, 15.47; Christopher Priede, Venice, 16.37; Jaydon Tarohocker, Riverview, 16.60.
400m hurdles—Caleb Bradley, Sarasota, 57.95; John Moschella, Out-of-Door, 58.49; Christopher Priede, Venice, 58.50.
4x100m—Venice (Louis Montgomery, Jackson Betts, Sean Tancey, Deylen Platt), 43.90; Sarasota, 44.24; North Port (Dave Swearing, William De Melo, Omar Branch, Damian Howard), 44.29.
4x400m—Venice (Matthew Groves, Jackson Betts, Louis Montgomery, Ben Tary), 3:27.82; Riverview, 3:28.75; North Port (Dave Swearing, Jeremy Duque, Zakil Gallant, William De Melo), 3:33.17.
4x800m—North Port (Zakil Gallant, Jeremy Duque, Taggert Sabo, Evan Crane), 8:31.35; Riverview, 8:38.00; Out-of-Door, 8:40.68.
High jump—Tyler Pack, Sarasota, 1.97m; Adryan Schuetz, Riverview, 1.87m; Jace Huber, Lemon Bay, 1.82m.
Pole vault—Tyler Beck, Out-of-Door, 3.90m; Chase Graziadei, Venice, 3.75m; Shane Schwarzenback, North Port, 3.45m.
Long jump—Khalil Williams, Sarasota, 6.37m; Jaydon Tarohocker, Riverview, 6.08m; Quentin Allen, North Port, 5.94m.
Triple jump—Khalil Williams, Sarasota, 13.56m; Jaydon Tarohocker, Riverview, 13.25m; Tyler Pack, Sarasota, 12.69m.
Shot put—Paeten Westmoreland, North Port, 14.42m; Kevontay Hugan, Booker, 14.37m; Aiden Vigus, North Port, 13.74m.
Discus—Luis Castaneda, Riverview, 45.30m; Marc Dalmau, Cardinal Mooney, 42.80m; Paeten Westmoreland, North Port, 40.24m.
Javelin—Rah’Shad Hill, Booker, 46.48m; Brendan Soler, North Port, 41.85m; Paeten Westmoreland, North Port, 38.67m.
GIRLS RESULTS
100m—Terrietta Smith, Booker, 12.29; Katy Fulton, Out-of-Door, 12.81; Faleec Crawford, Sarasota, 13.22.
200m—Terrietta Smith, Booker, 25.52; Katy Fulton, Out-of-Door, 25.80; Ibre Edwards, Booker, 26.56.
400m—Brenda Smith, North Port, 1:00.16; Leah Bartlett, Venice, 1:00.88; Ahnya Myers, Sarasota, 1:03.33.
800m—Malia Hambrick, North Port, 2:28.57; Katie Southard, Venice, 2:32.27; Rosemary Selke, Cardinal Mooney, 2:34.68.
1600m—Malia Hambrick, North Port, 5:20.48; Addison Dempsey, Cardinal Mooney, 5:34.36; Aubri Antczak, Sarasota, 5:39.18.
3200m—Addison Dempsey, Cardinal Mooney, 11:59.79; Maria Shaw, Out-of-Door, 12:24.42; Logan Schaub, Riverview, 12:30.97.
100m hurdles—Ibre Edwards, Booker, 15.90; Donnea Allen, North Port, 16.23; Leah Wasko, Venice, 16.51.
400m hurdles—Ibre Edwards, Booker, 1:08.07; Michelle Croney, Venice, 1:09.54; Olivia Gonnelli, Sarasota, 1:11.75.
4x100m—North Port (Jorne James, Breanna Bailey, Kerda Fraser, Donnea Allen), 51.56; Cardinal Mooney, 51.80; Riverview, 51.84.
4x400m—North Port (Ariana Rodriguez, Brenda Smith, Sophia Ramirez, Malia Hambrick), 4:11.61; Cardinal Mooney, 4:20.03; Sarasota, 4:20.15.
4x800m—North Port (Ariana Rodriguez, Amber Turner, Halle Hammack, Brenda Smith), 10:31.00; Lemon Bay (Sofia Gatto, Mackenzie Martin, Kerri Matson, Charlotte Carley), 10:39.35; Cardinal Mooney, 10:57.14.
High jump—Presley Engelauf, Lemon Bay, 1.52m; Kate St. Onge, Riverview, 1.47m; Natalee Brown, Lemon Bay, 1.47m.
Pole vault—Alyson Francolini, Venice, 3.30m; Lily Harwick, Gulf Coast HEAT, 3.00m; Grace Hronrich, Cardinal Mooney, 2.70m.
Long jump—Terrietta Smith, Booker, 5.26m; Paige Evans, Venice, 5.12m; Donnea Allen, North Port, 4.88m.
Triple jump—Kyrsten Montas, Riverview, 10.15m; Natalee Brown, Lemon Bay, 9.90m; Leah Wasko, Venice, 9.55m.
Shot put—Allysen Byerley, Riverview, 9.79m; Olivia Becker, Lemon Bay, 9.52m; Leah Dubose, Booker, 9.42m.
Discus—Cassandra Mendez, North Port, 34.50m; Kyla Freddolino, Venice, 31.90m; Sierra Blaney, Lemon Bay, 31.64m.
Javelin—Alex Council, Venice, 35.23m; Alivia Tison, North Port, 32.39m; Leah Bartlett, Venice, 31.70m.
