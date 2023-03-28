untitled (8 of 8).jpg (copy)

Venice senior Collin Adkins bench presses in Thursday’s meet against Charlotte High School. 

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

NORTH PORT - In a crowded field, the Venice boys weightlifting team was able to win the Sarasota County Championship.

Venice scored 69; followed by Sarasota 46; Riverview 30; Cardinal Mooney 29; North Port had 25 with Imagine adding 13 and Booker scoring 7.


