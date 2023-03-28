NORTH PORT - In a crowded field, the Venice boys weightlifting team was able to win the Sarasota County Championship.
Venice scored 69; followed by Sarasota 46; Riverview 30; Cardinal Mooney 29; North Port had 25 with Imagine adding 13 and Booker scoring 7.
For Venice, first places came from Collin Adkins in the unlimited class, scoring a 295 clean and jerk along with a 380 bench for a 675 total; Jaxson Moss at 238 pounds scoring a 230 clean and jerk with a 305 bench for a total of 535; and Brycen Fraser in the 129 pound class with a 170 clean and jerk with a 205 bench for a total of 375.
Second place finishers for Venice included Adam Papantonakis at 169 with a 240 clean and jerk along with a 240 bench for a 480 total; Max Hale at 154 with a 190 clean and jerk along with a 270 bench for a 460 total; Remy Frick at 139 with a 185 clean and jerk along with a 245 bench for a total of 430; and Aiden DeBrun at 129 with a 170 clean and jerk along with a 200 bench for a 370 total
Finishing third for Venice included Josiah Arcadipane at 139 with a 150 clean and jerk along with a 190 bench for a 340 total; Bradley Marte at 183 with a 205 clean and jerk and a 275 bench for a 480 total; Eli Seed at 199 with a 245 clean and jerk along with a 305 bench for a total of 550 and Jack Commander at unlimited with a 195 clean and jerk and a 295 bench for a 490 total.
Boys tennis remains undefeated
VENICE - The Venice boys tennis team remained undefeated at 15-0 on the season with a win over Community School of Naples.
In competition, at No. 1 singles, Naples junior Rocco Didonato defeated Venice senior David Siddons 7-6, (7-5), 4-1; at No. 2 singles, Venice senior Josh Lim downed Naples junior Este Cadiou 6-1, 6-0; at No. 3 singles, Venice freshman Joseph Calleja bested Naples junior Zachary Braverman, 6-7, (3-7), 6-3, 1-0, (11-9); at No. 4 singles, Venice senior Aravind Rajeev defeated Naples freshman Henry Heth 5-7, 6-2, 1-0, (10-8) and at No. 5 singles, Venice senior Pranav Mayor downed Naples freshman Shimon Levy 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles play, at No. 1 doubles, Venice seniors David Siddons and Seth Neitlich (Sr.)
defeated Rocco Didonato and Zachary Braverman
and at No. 2 Doubles, Venice's Josh Lim and junior Evan VanBuskirk beat Jacob Jaffe and Este Cadiou of Community School of Naples 6-0, 6-3.
Girls lose first match of tennis season
VENICE - It was a rare loss for the Venice girls tennis team, as in its first of the year.
The squad lost, 6-1, in a match against Community School of Naples on Monday held at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.
The only Venice win was in No. 2 singles, where junior Weronika DeLong bested Naples senior Sophia Min 2-6, 6-4.
Naples senior Lily Dounchis defeated Venice senior Nicole Cierniak 6-3, 6-1 in No. 1 singles; at No. 3 singles, Naples Nadia Sondrini
beat Venice sophomore Christine Wu 6-0, 7-6, (8-6); at No. 4 singles, Naples seventh grader Lily Graham bested Venice junior Sandra Piskor 7-5, 6-1; at No. 5 singles, Naples junior Katie Whitener defeated Venice sophomore Tess Tchorbadjiev 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-1).
In doubles play, Naples Lily Dounchis and Sophia Min bested Nicole Cierniak and Weronika DeLong 7-6, (7-5), 3-6, 1-0, (10-7) and in No. 2 doubles, Naples Nadia Sondrini and Lily Graham beat Venice's Christine Wu and Sandra Piskor 6-2, 6-3.
