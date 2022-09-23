Volleyball finishes off three-win week
The Venice High volleyball team didn't let their opposition have much of a chance this past week as the team won three straight matches.
After allowing just 23 total points in a sweep of Riverview on Tuesday at the TeePee, Venice hit the road to test its young team.
Though the Indians lost the first set, 25-22, at Barron Collier, they quickly rallied to win the following three sets, 25-9, 25-18, 25-18 to take the match in Naples.
Less than 24 hours later, the Indians took the court in Fort Lauderdale against St. Thomas Aquinas and won there for the first time in 20 years, handling the Raiders, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.
After acing their first test, the Indians will face their toughest challenge yet when Westminster Christian, the top-ranked team in the state, comes to visit from Miami on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Girls golf finishes two-match week
The Venice girls golf team opened the week with a tournament in Sebring on Monday, placing third out of seven teams, before a win over North Port on Thursday.
The Lady Indians finished one stroke out of second place in Monday's tournament, led by Hayli Snaer, who shot an 80 with one birdie.
Jenna Stylos contributed a career-best round of 90 while Bailey Barnes shot a career-best nine-hole score of 51.
In Venice's win over North Port, the Indians won by 52 strokes thanks to Hayli Snaer, who shot a 36 with three birdies, and Lilly Lapczynski, who shot a 41 with five pars.
Allison Schapley contributed her first varsity par in the win.
Venice will look to keep up its success next week, weather permitting.
Boys golf rained out twice
The Venice boys golf team made it six rainouts this week when two more of its matches were canceled due to inclement weather.
The Indians have played three full matches this season, and might face further cancelations next week, too.
Cernansky leads cross country at North Port
The Venice boys and girls cross country teams competed at the North Port Invite last weekend, with the boys finishing 26th of 26 teams and the girls placing 12th out of 25 teams.
Darcy Cernansky led the Lady Indians with a 26th-place finish in the Elite Girls category with a 19:50.22 time, while Tyler Sabadin placed 69th overall and Kelly Korec finished in 71st place out of 214 runners.
Patrick McDonald led the boys with a 124th-place overall finish (18:17.66) out of 233 runners.
