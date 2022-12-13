Venice sports briefs STAFF REPORT Dec 13, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fan bus for football state championship Anyone interested in riding in a fan bus to Fort Lauderdale for the 4S football state championship can email insidansfanbus@gmail.com to purchase a ticket. Bus tickets are $50 per seat and can be paid for with Venmo or PayPal, including your name in the message to Christine Pomerleau at (941) 915-2678. Riders are asked to arrive at the Venice airport at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and can bring a cooler, table and food that can be stored in the bottom of the bus. The bus will depart for Fort Lauderdale at 8 a.m. Jackie Robinson presentationThe Jackie Robinson Project will be hosting a presentation on Jackie Robinson at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday. The presentation will focus on Robinson's MLB career and fifteen years of his post-baseball life as an informal civil rights leader. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
