sports briefs Venice sports briefs STAFF REPORT Jul 22, 2022 Venice High volleyball Alumni gameThe Venice High varsity volleyball team will host a team made up of graduated players on July 31 at 6 p.m. at the TeePee.Team tryoutsThe Venice High volleyball team will host tryouts, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. in the new gym on campus.Any athletes hoping to participate must already have an athletic clearance waiver on file with the school.Venice has won five state championships since coach Brian Wheatley took over in 1994, along with a streak of 20-and-counting district titles.Venice High boys golf tryoutsThe Venice High boys golf team, led by first-year coach Chris Adams, will hold team tryouts on Aug. 1, 2, 3 and 4 at Jacaranda West Country Club.Tryouts begin each day at 3 p.m. and candidates for the team must attend all four days.For further information, contact coach Adams at (941) 238-7752 or at pgapro1204@pga.com. Staff report
