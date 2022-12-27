It can be hard to keep track of all of the athletic excellence that comes out of Venice.
Just this past year, Indians athletes won state championships, committed to compete at some of the very best college programs in the nation, and even debuted at the professional level.
There was something worth talking about all throughout the year in Venice, and we’ve chronicled nearly every moment.
With another new year right around the corner, it’s time to look back on what made 2022 a year to remember fondly.
Without further ado, here are 20 of the best moments in Venice sports this past year:
JANUARY
Saban, Smart, others visit Venice High
Seeing representatives from high profile college football programs is nothing new for the Venice High football team, but meeting the head men in charge was a nice change of pace for the Indians this past January.
The most famous and successful coaches the sport has to offer — including Nick Saban of Alabama, Kirby Smart of Georgia and Dabo Swinney of Clemson — came through Venice High to check on Damon Wilson II and Elliot Washington II, resulting in some celebrity sightings about town.
FEBRUARY
O-line headlines Venice’s largest signing class
Led by an offensive line with three Division-I signees, Venice celebrated its largest signing class in school history for National Signing Day this past February.
In total, 18 Venice student athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to compete at the next level — including offensive linemen Riley Cleary (UT Martin), David Raney (Navy), Makhete Gueye (Louisville), Dylon Manganelli (Southeastern) and tight end Austin Bray (UT Martin).
MARCH
Venice Special Olympics men’s basketball wins gold
Venice truly is title town, and not just because of its high school. The Venice Special Olympics men’s basketball team proved to be one of the best in the state this past spring. Venice won a gold medal in Division-4 of the Florida West Coast Regional Tournament, defeating rival Sarasota, 21-17, with clutch defense and teamwork.
Two of Venice High’s own — Jackson Dye and Riley Grinnell — were honored in the most recent Parade of Champions for their contributions to the title-winning season.
APRIL
Lady Indians sweep regional final, advance to states
Boasting the deepest Venice girls tennis team in recent memory, the Lady Indians crushed their competition throughout the regular season and the district and regional tournaments.
Venice didn’t even need to finish all of its matches to sweep Gulf Coast, 4-0, in the regional championship, earning points from its doubles tandems of Nicole Cierniak and Mikayla Faure and Christine Wu and Nika DeLong, along with singles play by DeLong and Adela Piskor.
Siddons and Neitlich power Venice boys tennis
The Venice boys tennis team was a force to be reckoned with this past spring. Led by Charlie Siddons and Seth Neitlich, the Indians finished the season 16-4 while the duo won a doubles district title — earning a berth to the 4A state championships where they finished as state runners-up.
MAY
4x100 relay team sets school record
Some of the fastest athletes in Venice High history teamed up to take down the record books this past spring. Keyon Sears, Myles Weston, Jayshon Platt and Elliot Washington II set the schools record in the 4x100 relay multiple times this past spring.
Though this group didn’t win a state championship — finishing as state runners-up — its 4x100 time of 41.35 seconds will be challenging to beat for the runners who follow.
Beach volleyball team makes states in first season
It turns out, Venice is a volleyball town — no matter where the sport is played.
Though it was the inaugural season of beach volleyball at Venice High, the Lady Indians were dominant under coach John Richards.
Venice reeled off an undefeated regular season, swept through its district and won a regional play-in game to make it to the state tournament led by No. 1’s Ireland Ferguson and Alayna Prachar.
Venice lost to Cardinal Mooney in the opening round at states in Tallahassee, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a return to the state tournament next season.
Dozens of Venice High athletes honored by Sun Preps
The Indians were well represented at the 2021 Sun Preps All-Area Awards this past year. Along with featuring athletes on every all-area team, Venice athletes also won the Athlete of the Year awards.
Jayshon Platt was named the Male Athlete of the Year after excelling on the gridiron, the hardwood and the track. Juliana Courville was named the Female Athlete of the Year after being one of the area’s best all-around athletes. Across her prep career, Courville qualified for states in track, weightlifting and cross country.
JULY
Orion Kerkering drafted by Phillies
A no-doubt ace with the Venice High baseball team, Kerkering helped the Indians win a pair of back-to-back state titles in 2017 and ’18 before committing to play for USF.
As a Bull, Kerkering was used in every role imaginable — starting games, coming in for long relief and even saving games, too.
His stats in Tampa weren’t as sparkling as they were in Venice, but the strength and polish he added to his game made him stand out as an intriguing MLB prospect.
Kerkering was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 152nd overall pick in the 5th round of the 2022 MLB Draft this past July.
AUGUST
Zack Sessa finds a home in college football
Three years after graduating from Venice High, the best kicker in school history found a home in college football with USF.
Sessa had initially committed to Georgia Southern on National Signing Day, but regretted the decision almost immediately, reversing course before graduation day. Though Sessa wound up walking on with the University of Florida, he had no realistic path to playing time behind a pair of future NFL kickers in Evan McPherson and Eddie Pinero.
After returning home to focus on his family, Sessa was convinced to give kicking one last shot, impressing USF coaches so much that they freed up a scholarship offer to give to him this past summer.
SEPTEMBER
Dalton Guthrie makes pro debut with Phillies
After working tirelessly in the minor leagues for five-plus years, Guthrie finally earned his call to the big show on Sept. 4 as an injury replacement to Nick Castellanos, becoming the first Indians player under coach Craig Faulkner to play in Major League Baseball.
However, Guthrie proved so valuable that the team included him on their postseason run all the way through the World Series.
Though he had minimal opportunities to play in the playoffs, Guthrie’s regular season stat line of 7-for-21 with a home run, five RBI and no errors in the field should help him earn more opportunities down the road.
Venice plays on ESPN2, hangs tough with nation’s No. 3 team
Venice High football played on ESPN programming for the third time in team history this season when it hosted St. Frances Academy on Sept. 15.
Though the Panthers were ranked as the nation’s No. 3 team at the time, Venice held tough. A stout Indians defense held the Panthers to just 14 first-half points, allowing Venice to make it a game in the second half of a 34-17 loss.
OCTOBER
Indians rally back from Ian
Hurricane Ian threatened to ruin title-chasing plans for dozens of Venice High athletes. Weeks of practice and games were canceled. Many students were without power in their homes for weeks. Some spent their time repairing damage to their homes and the community at large.
When help was needed, Indians athletes came together — cleaning up the football field and supporting each other during a time of need.
NOVEMBER
Volleyball completes a comeback for the ages
Venice High volleyball would have never had its chance to win the state championship if not for some thrilling heroics over Plant in the regional championship.
Facing match point down, 24-20, in the fourth set, Venice stormed back to win the set behind pinpoint serving from junior defensive specialist Carli Waggoner.
Fueled by that fourth-set momentum, Venice controlled the fifth set to win the match, 10-25, 25-22, 16-25, 26-24, 15-9.
“That could be one of the best matches in Venice High volleyball history right there,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “I mean, they had us dead in the water. 18-23. 20-24. Then little Carli Waggoner went back there with a mission. She ain’t little. She has a huge heart, and she went back there with a mission.
“We were in the grave and had one hand out.”
Knop wins gold medals, signs with Florida
Knop made steady progress as an Indian. After making states as a freshman, he returned every following season, including a pair of runner-up finishes as a junior and an appearance in the qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
This past season was a breakthrough. Knop won a pair of 4A state championship medals in the 200 medley and 100 backstroke. His history of success also led him to sign with the University of Florida — the first Indians swimmer under coach Jana Minorini to commit to the Gators.
At Florida, Knop will train under coach Anthony Nesty, the head coach of USA Men’s Swimming.
Volleyball wins state championship
Entering his 29th season as the coach of Venice High volleyball, Brian Wheatley knew his team had the makings of a championship squad from the start.
The Lady Indians proved him correct at nearly every turn, winning 22 matches, including a pair of dramatic comebacks — in the regional final over Plant (Tampa) and the state final over Hagerty (Ovideo) — to win the sixth state championship in program history.
After falling down, 0-1, in the state final, a resilient Venice team getting over illness had no trouble rallying to win the next three sets, and the match, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16.
DECEMBER
Football holds off Buchholz’s furious rally in state semis
Buchholz and quarterback Creed Whittemore gave Venice all it could handle in the second half of the 4S state semifinals.
Despite trailing, 28-0, at one point, Whittemore and the Bobcats refused to give in. Buchholz scored four unanswered touchdowns to draw even with Venice at the end of the third quarter. However, the Indians had an answer with their own dual-threat quarterback.
Senior Brooks Bentley broke free for a 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the Indians a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Football returns to title game
The Venice High football team lost a staggering amount of talent after winning the 8A state championship in 2021, including sending seven players to Division-I football.
It hardly seemed to matter.
The Indians had a slow start, but when you consider the teams they played — IMG Academy, Miami Northwestern, Naples, St. Frances Academy and Seminole — it’s hard to call it anything but a gauntlet.
Venice soon proved it had hardly lost a step, pulverizing their district and region on the way back to the state final.
Though the Indians lost, 21-14, to Lakeland, the team has established a new standard after back-to-back state final appearances for the first time.
Damon Wilson II headlines historic signing class
No prospect like Wilson II has passed through Venice High.
Wilson II played for the Venice Vikings, the Indians’ freshman team and finally, its varsity squad. His length and athleticism at defensive end eventually vaulted him to five-star status — the first in school history.
Though he played his college recruitment in a low key fashion, even Wilson II couldn’t stop his signing day from turning into a spectacle. The most highly recruited player in school history announced his commitment to the University of Georgia — picking them over Ohio State and Alabama — during a live ESPN broadcast with his teammates surrounding him.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.