PUNTA GORDA - The Venice High track and field teams were among the squads taking part in the Wally Keller Invitational on Friday night.
Boys results
100m—Javon Moss, Parrish, 10.87; Calib Seaborn, Charlotte, 10.89; Damian Howard, North Port, 11.01; Joshua Philogene, Lely, 11.12; Keylijah Williams, Naples, 11.16.
200m—Damian Howard, North Port, 22.59; Calib Seaborn, Charlotte, 22.91; Joshua Philogene, Lely, 23.00; Ethan Grossenbacher, Lemon Bay, 23.06; Ta’Darien Green, Cape Coral, 23.13.
400m—Byron Fleming, N. Fort Myers, 50.64; Jaiden Morris, Parrish, 51.32; Harvey Sarajian, Naples, 51.44; Luckenson Codio, Lely, 52.75; Trevor Bloomer, Parrish, 53.47.
800m—Liam Sedmak, Estero, 2:00.54; Max Sedmak, Estero, 2:00.72; Anton Becher, Bishop Verot, 2:00.72; Chase Hill, Fort Myers, 2:02.17; Lucas Van Scoy, Port Charlotte, 2:03.31.
1600m—Jake Jacoby, Cape Coral, 4:34.70; Andrew Marino, Bishop Verot, 4:36.05; Patrik McDonald, Venice, 4:36.35; Reece Lolly, Naples, 4:37.03; Brandon Diaz-Diaz, Lely, 4:38.90.
3200m—William Canales, Cape Coral, 9:49.11; Reece Lolly, Naples,, 10:06.56; Brandon Diaz-Diaz, Lely, 10:07.58; Hudson Casto, Barron Collier, 10:08.13; Jack Shea, Fort Myers, 10:18.23.
110m hurdles—Thiago Lopes, Fort Myers, 15.27; Torance Brady, Parrish, 15.60; Christopher Priede, Venice, 16.54; Vaughn Lennon, Fort Myers, 16.70; Edward Cellerini, Charlotte, 16.81.
400m hurdles—Christopher Priede, Venice, 59.94; Max Interiano, Riverview, 1:01.17; Jae James, Barron Collier, 1:01.60; Vaughn Lennon, Fort Myers, 1:02.05; Dominic Torres, Bishop Verot, 1:02.12.
4x100m—Parrish, 42.30; Lely, 43.73; Bishop Verot, 43.78; Cape Coral, 44.30; Barron Collier, 44.50.
4x400m—Village School, 3:35.56; SW Florida Christian, 4:02.03; Lely, 3:39.09; Venice (Tancey, Bolakowski, Taylor, Pylate), 3:49.94; Cape Coral, 3:59.02.
4x800m—Charlotte (Mellott, Campbell, Lowery, Lincoln-Velez), 8:17.29; Cape Coral, 8:25.42; Riverview, 8:37.58; Estero, 8:42.38; Parrish, 8:42.92.
High jump—Alex Thelusma, Fort Myers, 1.92m; Khalid Bourne, N. Fort Myers, 1.77m; Dave Louidor, Lely, 1.77m; Santino Arroyo, N. Fort Myers, 1.77m; Shaun Hall, Estero, 1.77m
Pole vault—Braden Flynn, Fort Myers, 3:84m; Chase Graziadei, Venice, 3.60m; Dustin Castagna, N. Fort Myers, 3.60m; Caden Frana, Fort Myers, 3.30m; Trae McLean, Charlotte, 3.15m.
Long jump—Marckev Fleury, Lely, 6.80m; Darius Beauvoir, CSN, 6.55m; Keyon Sears, Venice, 6.50m; Jayden Gambill, Charlotte, 6.34m; Shaun Hall, Estero, 6.20m.
Triple jump—Redjy Dorcely, N. Fort Myers, 13.59m; Jakeem Tanelus, Lely, 13.32m; Nehemiah Vilsaint, Lely, 13.10m; Ceon Gordon, N. Fort Myers, 12.88m; Christian Angrand, North Port, 12.42.
Shot put—Wyatt Whalen, Bishop Verot, 17.44m; Paeten Westmoreland, North Port, 15.28m; Ryan Peterson, Bishop Verot, 14.55m; Tyler Fink, First Baptist, 14.09m; Annias Davis, Parrish, 14.07m.
Discus—Brian Valiente, Parrish, 39.27m; Nathaniel Miller, N. Fort Myers, 38.75m; Jacob Pucin,, N. Fort Myers, 37.48m; Henry Mayne-Chang, Venice, 36.71m; William Schafer, Venice, 35.81m.
Javelin—Tyler Kellyu, Bishop Verot, 51.60m; Cael Newton, Charlotte, 47.90m; Logan Schwartz, Bishop Verot, 47.00; Brody Jameyson, First Baptist, 44.25; Isaac Tanner, SWFC, 43.36.
Girls results
100m—Destyni Devine, N. Fort Myers, 12.24; Kendall Hecht, Parrish, 12.49; Gianna Hutto, Charlotte, 12.07; Mi’Kayla Witter, N. Fort Myers, 12.95; Madyson Greeman, Parrish, 12.98.
200m—Geraldine Herrera, Bishop Verot, 25.91; Destyni Devine, N. Fort Myers, 26.02; V’davrielle Johnson, Fort Myers, 26.12; Kendall Hecht, Parrish, 26.40; Shamoya Clemetson, Barron Collier, 26.52.
400m—Liusmar Rivas Velasquez, Barron Collier, 59.91; Skyla Stevens, N. Fort Myers, 1:00.69; Ashley McKenzie, Port Charlotte, 1:01.12; Julissa Roth, First Baptist, 1:02.11; Victoria Noguera, Barron Collier, 1:02.34.
800m—Gianna Robinson, Estero, 2:26.61; Isabella Adams, Village School, 2:28.61; Mylee Van de Wouw, Village School, 2:30.11; Saige Fields, Fort Myers, 2:31.32; Elizabeth McHugh, Fort Myers, 2:32.28.
1600m—Isabella Adams, Village School, 5:29.93; Lauren Lappin, Village School, 5:30.29; Darcy Cernansky, Venice, 5:34.51; Mackenzie Martin, Lemon Bay, 5:36.53; Addison Gurick, Barron Collier, 5:38.42.
3200m—Addison Gurick, Barron Collier, 12:08.06; Isabella Sibbrell, Cape Coral, 12:09.41; Katrina Machado, Port Charlotte, 12:47.95; Hope Brittenham, Estero, 12:55.71; Riley McFarland, Cape Coral, 13:04.03.
100m hurdles—Shamoya Clemetson, Barron Collier, 15.21; Liusmar Rivas Velasquez, Barron Collier, 15.73; Leah Wasko, Venice, 16.76; Noel Davis, N. Fort Myers, 16.88; Adriana Iorfida, Charlotte, 16.90.
400m hurdles—Joelle White, Fort Myers, 1:07.76; Grace Coggins, SWFC, 1:08.14; Sofia Roman, Bishop Verot, 1:08.88; Michelle Croney, Venice, 1:08.97; Meaghan McKernan, Naples, 1:10.46.
4x100m—N. Fort Myers, 49.40; Parrish, 49.70; Naples, 50.90; Charlotte (Iorfida, Houston, Colon Quinones, Hutto), 51.40; Riverview, 51.77.
4x400m—Parrish, 4:10.24; Fort Myers, 4:11.53; Bishop Verot, 4:16.17; Naples, 4:17.98; Barron Collier, 4:18.09.
4x800m—Village School, 10:06.98; Parrish, 10:28.51; N. Fort Myers, 10:31.31; Fort Myers, 10:34.60; CNS, 10:36.87.
High jump—V’davrielle Johnson, Fort Myers, 1.70m; Chana Houston, Charlotte, 1.52m; Noel Davis, N. Fort Myers, 1.52m; Kate St. Onge, Riverview, 1.52m; Amandah Marcelus, North Port, 1.47m.
Pole vault—Madison Bates, Naples, 3.00m; Leah Hunnius, Charlotte, 3.00m; Havana Layton, Naples, 2.85m; Brooke Pocklington, Fort Myers, 2.70m; Faith Hessinger, Charlotte, 2.70m.
Long jump—Shamoya Clemetson, Barron Collier, 5.45m; Paige Evans, Venice, 5.40m; Destyini Devin, N. Fort Myers, 5.18m; Gianna Hutto, Charlotte, 5.17m; Neomi Rodriguez-Zogg, First Baptist, 4.90m.
Triple jump—Raven Gadson, Bishop Verot, 11.24m; Lidney Augustin, Barron Collier, 10.49m; Avery Erikson, First Baptist, 10.21m; Rylie Jackson, Parrish, 9.87m; Kyrsten Montas, Riverview, 9.70m.
Shot put—Susan Lowther, Riverview, 11.94m; Adaora Edeoga, Charlotte, 11.04m; Sidney Rootz, Charlotte, 10.47m; Ava Hall, Charlotte, 9.59m; Janellyne Morillo, Fort Myers, 9.39m.
Discus—Kyla Freddolino, Venice, 30.71m; Bianca Grindo, Parrish, 29.57m; Alanna Duque, North Port, 27.51m; Claire Ingram, Parrish, 27.15m; Angelina Alvarez, Port Charlotte, 26.28m.
Javelin—Catherine Laur, Barron Collier, 33.79m; Rebecca Van’t Hoff, Barron Collier, 33.24m; Sidney Rootz, Charlotte, 32.58m; Catherine Daly, Fort Myers, 31.25m; Amarah Johnson, First Baptist, 30.11m.
