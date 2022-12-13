Over the course of the last five months, over 500 cheer and dance teams competed in local events in seven regions across the county to get to the 35th National Pop Warner Championship at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The Venice Vikings were represented by the Kings, Lancers and Warriors cheer teams.
The Warriors set the tone in their competition last Monday.
The Warrior cheerleaders showed they were true to their team name. After a teammate was injured and unable to compete, these resilient athletes came together with a new routine that they learned just two days before competition. They worked the mat, wowed the crowd and judges, recording a HIT 0 (no deductions) to finish sixth in the nation.
The King cheerleaders also had to revamp their routine with short notice for their competition last Wednesday. The Kings performed an excellent routine that earned them a HIT 0. The Kings finished in sixth place in the nation.
The Lancers hit the best routine they have ever done in their competition last Thursday. Competing against 21 other teams, the Lancers put up the highest score all season with a 94.20 -- finishing in sixth place, only 1.65 points away from first place.
The Crusaders were given the opportunity to compete this past weekend at All-Out Championships after not advancing to nationals this year.
The Crusaders had zero deductions and gave their best performance yet, earning first place in their division as well as Grand Champion -- scoring the highest out of all rec teams of the day, including high school teams.
The Venice Vikings cheer teams are thankful to the community for supporting their athletes all the way to nationals.
