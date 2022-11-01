Four Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams opened this past weekend in round two of the playoffs.
Three will advance to this weekend's conference championship game. The 6U Kings, 8U Knights and 10U Lancers each leaned on strong defenses and some big offensive plays to keep their seasons alive, while the 12U Crusaders played hard in defeat.
Here's how it all broke down, team-by-team:
6U Kings
Venice 13 - Lehigh 6
The Kings advanced to the championship game behind another stellar performance by the defense.
Wyatt Hrovat, Noamel Martinez and Aston Cornwell stood out on the defensive line. Kameren Bell proved to be too much to handle for the Raiders’ offense, racking up multiple tackles.
The offense was led by the dual quarterbacking core of Chase McCord and Benni Adams, who worked it up and down the field — finding the end zone on a receptions by Azion Williams and Martinez, a newcomer to the offense.
Ayden Underwood, Ethan Gouge and Brady Adams came in late to close the game out.
The Kings will take on the Fort Myers Firecats this Saturday for the 6U Championship.
8U Knights
Venice 31 - Cape Youth 13
The Knights punched their ticket to the Peace River championship game on Saturday with a lopsided win against the Cape Youth Storm.
The Knights’ offense exploded with multiple scoring runs by Hudson Stough and Jaeden Charles.
The offensive line of Luke Bobacher, Ryder Harris, Hank Harris, Brantley Krause, Jackson Perez, Dominic Randina, Blake Davezac, Keyvari Johnson and Jack Wilfong opened up massive holes for the backs all game.
The defense was led by a huge day from Stough, who had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and multiple tackles. Jacob Hynds was also a standout on defense with multiple tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Zachari Bell also had several solo tackles and sacks to help lead the defense.
The Knights will play their rival Port Charlotte for the Peace River championship this Saturday as they look to avenge their only loss of the season.
10U Lancers
Venice 6 - Firecats 0
The Lancers traveled to Naples for the Peace River conference semifinal against the Fort Myers Firecats.
Venice received the opening kickoff and drove the ball 70 yards down the field on the opening drive, capped off by a 22-yard touchdown run by running back Jase Bigelow with outstanding blocks from Zander Moore, Gage Wolvington, Wyatt McCord, Chris Kiesel and Jack Hackney.
The rest of the football game was a defensive battle by both teams, as expected, with the first matchup ending in a 13-8 Venice loss as both Fort Myers touchdowns were scored on defense.
The Firecats moved the ball deep into Lancers territory twice, but came up short with big defensive plays from Ashton Loverin, Mason Polley, Colton McCord, Lev Alvarado, Ayden Powell, Nicholas Stough, Gunnar Franzen and Anthony Alexander.
The Lancers will play for a Peace River championship next Saturday against Leigh Acres.
12U Crusaders
North Fort Myers 28 - Venice 0
The Crusaders traveled to Naples to face the North Fort Myers Knights in the second round of the Peace River conference playoffs.
The Crusaders received the ball first, but couldn’t sustain a drive to start the game. Offensive linemen Ryan Weimer, Quinn Ham, Isiah Adams, Cooper Bolan and Cameron Chuy all had a good game blocking.
On defense, Alex Duff, Nico Brasco and Austin Bowman had multiple tackles.
