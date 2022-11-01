Bigelow

10U Lancers player Jase Bigelow makes defenders miss as he runs upfield in a playoff win this past Saturday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Four Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams opened this past weekend in round two of the playoffs.

Three will advance to this weekend's conference championship game. The 6U Kings, 8U Knights and 10U Lancers each leaned on strong defenses and some big offensive plays to keep their seasons alive, while the 12U Crusaders played hard in defeat. 


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments