VENICE — Playing its first home playoff match in its short four-year history, the No. 2 seed Venice High School boys volleyball team had all it could handle against Berkeley Prep of Tampa.
However, in a match that could have gone either way, the Indians got a huge game from Luke Wheatley and scored some big points when it mattered most en route to a 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 28-26) victory in the District 1A-8 semifinals Tuesday.
Venice (9-9) will play the top-seeded Tampa Bay HEAT, which beat Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate 3-0 in the other semifinal.
Venice coach Brian Wheatley said after Berkeley had beaten them at home in five sets early in the season (then swept them on the road), his team had to be ready for this one.
“We played a tough schedule all year, Berkeley played its heart out and we had a good crowd here,” Brian said. “We knew this was going to be a battle and I’m really proud of our team.”
Luke Wheatley led the Indians with 28 kills, while fellow senior Tristan Burroughs added 16 kills. Junior Peyton Wolfe had 18 kills, while junior setter Aiden Byers had 47 assists.
Luke said he knew Berkeley (5-5) was going to make things tight.
“We knew it would be tough for us to get to the district finals. We try to feed off errors whenever we can, but if we make one, we try to forget,” Luke said. “When we made an error, we focused.”
Venice won the first set going wire to wire even as Berkeley kept the set close, coming within one several times before Venice pulled away.
The Buccaneers did not make things easy as they evened the match with a 25-23 win after Venice cut a six-point deficit to one late in the set before Berkeley held on.
The third set was the prime example of why volleyball stopped only giving points while on serve, as neither team held a lead of more than two until late in the set as points on serve were at a premium.
Finally, Wolfe came up with some important kills and Joseph Tarantino served Venice into the clear for a 25-20 win.
In the fourth set, it was the Bucs turn to give the Indians problems as they erased a six-point lead late and killed off two match points to take a 26-25 lead before Wolfe served out the match.
Berkeley co-head coach Bradley Jergensen was pleased with his team’s performance, considering it barely had a team when things started.
“We’ve come a long way this season. We started with three players on the team and ended up almost going to the state playoffs,” Jergensen said. “This team fought.”
