VENICE — Top-seeded Venice withstood a spirited second half comeback and defeated Charlotte, 4-3, in a Class 6A-District 7 boys soccer semifinal Friday night.
The Indians dominated the first half and went into intermission with a 4-0 lead. They seemed pretty much in control on both sides of the field.
But 13 minutes into the second half, with several Indians substitutes in the game, Dylan Marsh got Charlotte on the scoreboard and things began to turn in the Tarpons’ favor.
“We played our game the first half,” Venice coach Dave Porvaznik said. “We played the way we wanted and honestly, I got a little arrogant and I made some poor choices with moving too many people too soon. I don’t regret putting the people in, I regret how and when I put them in and it bit me. It was my mistake and I own that.”
Just five minutes later, Charlotte’s Dylan Salomon scored to make it 4-2. Then, just after the mid-period water break, the Tarpons got the ball in deep again, and Salomon struck again off a crossing pass from Marsh to cut the deficit to 4-3.
“We tried to get the guys to just remember why they play and just to come out and have fun and not be so worried,” Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said. “We made some subs and Venice put some younger kids in as well, but then we caught fire and there was a chance.
“I think if we learned anything in this last game it’s that you’ve got to just have fun and we did and we got close, just not close enough.”
The Indians got on the board first in the seventh minute of the game as Diego Heredia got a pass from Noah Swafford, dribbled around a Tarpon defender, and put the ball past goalkeeper Nick Palma.
Heredia made it 2-0 in the 21st minute off a pass from Jacen Colanuono, then Luca Rueda got off a long shot from outside the penalty area that found the upper left corner of the net in the 33rd minute.
Just before the half, the Indians’ Bryce Elliott was fouled in front of the net and buried the penalty kick for a seemingly comfortable 4-0 Venice lead.
But it turned out the Indians would need every one of those goals as the second half progressed.
“Heads were hanging at the half and it’s like this isn’t the way you want to go out as a group of young men,” Winkler said. “I just challenged them to just play and have fun and look what happened. I mean all of a sudden, Venice is on their heels and they’re worried about us for a little while. It’s too bad we couldn’t have done it in the first half, but if you’re going to go out, it’s good to go out competing and I think that’s one thing they showed.
“We’ve got a young squad and they showed that they can compete, so hopefully that will mean good things for next year.”
The Indians had a couple of good chances to add an insurance goal in the final minutes, but Benjamin Tary fired a shot that glanced off the crossbar and a shot by Matthew Groves was saved at the last second by a diving Tarpon defenseman. Venice was finally able to run out the clock and advance to Tuesday’s championship game.
“Charlotte is well coached,” Porvaznik said. “He (Winkler) saw what we did and motivated his players to play differently and they took advantage of it. I wasn’t too concerned with a three-point lead, but then it got closer and we started having to make switches and do what we needed to do and hold on for the win. Ultimately, we’re in postseason and that’s what we want. We want the win, whether it’s by one point or eight.”
The Indians, now 12-2-2, will host North Port for the district title on Tuesday. The Bobcats defeated Braden River in the other semifinal Friday night. Charlotte ended its season with a record of 7-11-2.
