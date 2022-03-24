PUNTA GORDA – The Venice softball team scored three runs in the third and made a great defensive play in the seventh to save the potential tying run to edge Charlotte, 4-3, on Thursday.
With the win, Venice (11-0) remains the area's only undefeated team.
It was truly a team effort that got Venice its 11th straight win. Karsyn Rutherford had a double, scored a run and pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, while the offense lashed out 10 hits, with two hits each from Brianna Weimer and Bailee Riggins.
But it was Kenna Tippman who made the big play as she snared a suicide squeeze from Josalin Abel and threw home to get Lexi Fitzgerald at the plate to keep the score at 4-3.
“We were thinking about winning the game and it felt like it was our game to win,” Charlotte coach Dave Anthony said. “The squeeze was my call. The ball came right up to the third baseman who made the play. It felt like the best move to make at that time.”
Fitzgerald, who had three hits on the night, led off with a single and Faith Wharton reached on an error by the shortstop. Fitzgerald advanced to third on a fielder’s choice, setting up the game-ending play.
“We pinch hit for Tippman and put her back in because she’s the best defensive third baseman we have,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “Upperclassmen tend to be calmer in these situations. She made it look like we knew what we were doing.”
Venice got its big inning in the third off Charlotte starter Mia Flores. Rutherford led off with a double and Micaela Hartman drove her home two batters later. After Raionna Smith singled and Weimer reached on an error to bring home another, Riley Sullivan singled Smith home to make it 3-0.
Charlotte (4-4) continued to chip away.
Fitzgerald’s RBI double got the Tarpons on the board in the home third. Alyssa Rajnish cut the lead to 3-2 with a pinch-hit RBI single in the fourth.
After Riggins's RBI single gave Venice a 4-2 lead in the fifth, Abel’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning cut the lead to one again.
Charlotte’s Amber Chumley relieved Flores in the fifth and retired all eight batters she faced, setting up the wild finish.
Constantino said the ending was par for the course when playing at Charlotte.
“These are the best games of the year," he said. "Two really great hitting teams, but the pitchers for both teams did a great job. We had uncharacteristic mistakes on defense and left too many runners on (eight), but that’s how it goes."
