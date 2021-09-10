VENICE — Leading the Cocoa football team by one point with 5:52 to play, the Venice football team kept it simple — running Da’Marion Escort time and again until the clock hit zeroes at Powell-Davis Stadium on Friday night.
Escort exploded with a 262-yard, three-touchdown game in a Kickoff Classic win over Miami Northwestern on Aug. 20 and has proved that breakout wasn’t a fluke, rushing for 140 yards on 24 carries against the Tigers, including six rushes for 31 yards on the final drive.
“I think we played well as a team, but I also think I woke some people up on the other team,” Escort said of the 21-20 win over the Tigers. “I showed them that I’m the real deal, and I’m gonna get the job done when my team needs me.”
Though Cocoa opened the scoring with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by OJ Ross just over three minutes into the game, that was all the scoring they’d get in the first half.
In the meantime, Venice went on a 21-0 scoring run as Ryan Browne hit Omari Hayes for a 12-yard score, Hayes ran in a 3-yard touchdown out of the wildcat formation and Browne hit Sears for a wide-open 60-yard touchdown down the right side of the field.
However, the Tigers rallied in the second half behind quarterback Davin Wydner.
Wydner opened up the Cocoa offense with his legs — rushing for 46 yards in the second half — as he completed 27-of-45 passes for 263 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the game.
Wydner’s final throw of the night was an 18-yard scoring strike to Jmariyae Robinson down the right sideline, but the Cocoa kicker missed the extra point wide left to leave the deficit at one.
“I felt like we kept stepping up and making plays, and then we’d do something stupid and give them another first down,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “But we needed a game like this.
“Cocoa is a great program, and we knew that.”
KEY PLAYS: An interception by Desavion Cassaway — the only turnover of the night — set up Venice with a 1st and 10 at the Cocoa 31 and the Indians took advantage, driving down to score and go up, 14-7, to swing momentum.
Cocoa drove all the way down to the Indians 1-yard line just before halftime, but turned the ball over on downs and Venice held onto the ball until halftime.
KEY STATS: The Indians stuffed the Tigers’ ground attack led by three-star OJ Ross. He rushed for 32 yards and one TD on 15 carries.
Venice, on the other hand, used its potent rushing attack to control the clock and possession.
Escort and Browne combined to rush for 177 yards while Hayes added a rushing score, too.
WHAT IT MEANS: Venice finally played in not only a one-score game, but a one-point game, and showed it has what it takes to finish off a high-caliber playoff contender. Despite this, though, the Indians won’t always be able to rely on missed extra points to win games going forward.
QUOTE: “I was proud of our kids. They never hung their heads. They kept competing and they kept playing. This game is going to help us down the road, that’s for sure.” — Peacock on the value of winning a close game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.