SARASOTA — Tristan Burroughs had a good idea of what was coming next.
Leading Cardinal Mooney by three points with 22 seconds to play in double overtime, it was fairly obvious what type of shot the Cougars boys basketball team was looking for.
Though he initially jumped too soon, the Venice senior center collected himself in time to jump up again — this time using his 6-foot-5 frame to tip the ball back into the waiting hands of teammate Jayshon Platt.
Platt was fouled and made the free-throws moments before the buzzer sounded for a 78-73 Indians win at Cardinal Mooney High School.
“He put it right in my face,” Burroughs said of the game-tying attempt by Cardinal Mooney player Dylan Higgins. “I couldn’t not block it. It’s awesome how we can count on each other. When I give a pass to Myles, Jay, Mikey or Connor on a fast-break in my mind, I’m like, ‘I can stay back because they made it.’
“We have an intense trust on our team.”
It wasn’t just Burroughs (21 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals) who made a big play late in the game — even if Cardinal Mooney seemingly always had an answer.
Tied 61-61 with under a minute to play, senior guard Michael Clayton jumped in front of a pass and handed the ball off to junior guard Myles Weston, who drove to the rim for a two-point lead. However, Higgins made a put-back layup just before the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
In the first overtime, Venice trailed by three with seconds to play before Platt calmly walked up to the 3-point line and buried a shot.
Again in double overtime, the Indians came up big.
Senior guard Connor Flynn blocked a shot and ripped the ball away for a steal, passing it down the court to Burroughs, who made a layup — setting up his game-sealing block.
“That was no coaching,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said of his team’s play down the stretch. “I wrote it on the board. All I wrote was ‘Effort.’ I said, ‘This is the play we’re gonna run and you need to make sure it happens. I don’t have any magic plays. At this time of the year, you guys know what to do.
“That’s what it boiled down to. We needed one rebound. One play. They never panicked. They were laughing and joking around. It didn’t faze them.”
Platt (25 points, 3 steals) and Weston (21 points, 4 rebounds) paced Venice’s offense for much of the game.
After falling behind, 25-16, after one quarter, the Indians outscored the Cougars 18-7 to take a lead into halftime. Venice controlled the lead from there, leading until Cardinal Mooney hit a shot with two minutes to play — eventually sending the game to two frenetic overtime periods.
“These are the games I like to win,” Montgomery said. “An old saying my dad used to tell me when I played ball, ‘It’s only pressure if you feel it.’
“My guys don’t feel it.”
