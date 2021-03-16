SARASOTA – Aiden Corn had three hits and scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the eighth as Venice High lashed out 15 hits and took advantage of six Sarasota errors to notch an 8-5 win in eight innings Tuesday night.
It was the middle game of a three-game series between the teams as Venice won its third straight.
Corn started the inning with a single. John Whitney reached on a bunt after pitcher Garrett Browning muffed the play.
Kyle Moritz entered for Sarasota and threw two wild pitches to score Corn. Houston doubled home one run and Conner O’Sullivan gave Venice more cushion with an RBI single.
Trailing 5-4, Sarasota tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Ian Jensen, Venice’s fifth pitcher of the game, threw wild to second to score Mario Trivella from third.
Venice (7-4) took the lead in the second thanks to some clumsy Sarasota defense. After a Cole Schumaker leadoff single, Conner O’Sullivan reached on a bunt when Sarasota’s Bradley Ramsden collided with catcher Satchell Norman as he was about to throw.
Aiden Beechy also bunted, which Sailor pitcher Conner Whitaker threw into left field after attempting a force at third, allowing Schumaker to score for a 1-0 Venice lead. A Michael Robertson RBI single later in the inning made it 2-0.
Sarasota (4-6) answered in the bottom of the inning thanks to two walks, an error to drive in a run, and a two-run single by Bradley Ramsden to drive home two more to give the Sailors a 3-2 lead after two.
In the third, Norman led off by getting hit by a pitch. After Kyle Manitz doubled, Danny Torrealba singled home a run to make it 4-2.
Sarasota’s Conner Whittaker allowed a lot of baserunners but was able to get out of some jams with key strikeouts and by picking off two Venice runners.
However, his luck ran out in the fifth. Aidan Corn reached on an error. After a flyout and a fielders choice, Schumaker and O’Sullivan singled before Beechy hit what should have been the third out. However, the second baseman juggled it, allowing two runs to score to tie the game.
The next batter, Stephen Deans, grounded to second again, this time resulting in a throwing error and a 5-4 Venice lead.
After Venice burned through three pitchers in two-plus innings, James Whitney righted the ship for the Indians, striking out six in three-plus innings and getting out of two big jams that could have blown the game open for Sarasota.
Michael Robertson had three hits and reached base five times for Venice. O’Sullivan had three hits and two runs.
