VENICE — When the Venice High girls lacrosse program first started three years ago, the Indians went winless — losing many of their games by 20-plus points.
This year, however, an influx of talent and hard work has elevated Venice to be ranked No. 19 in FL and No. 41 in the U.S. (according to MaxPreps) with the district tournament just over a month away.
The Indians (4-0) stretched their undefeated start to four straight on Wednesday night at Powell-Davis Stadium as they cruised by Sarasota, 18-4.
“We lost every game 23-0,” Venice coach Liz Bacon said of her first year starting the program in 2018. “The second year, we won one game. Last year, we were 2-0 and then they shut us down. It was very hard to lose 23-0 non-stop for an entire season. It’s very different being on the winning side now.
“A lot of the girls do work in the offseason, and we train really hard here. We do weights before we start and we condition them non-stop. Through practice and drills, they’ve been getting better.”
Venice High is the only area school to offer lacrosse after Port Charlotte axed the sport two years ago — drawing plenty of local players to the Indians.
The lack of local schools with lacrosse has also made scheduling difficult. Venice is scheduled to play just eight regular season games this year, traveling all the way from Naples to Bradenton to find competition.
The Indians were starting to break through last year, beating Riverdale, 17-6, and Gulf Coast, 8-7, before COVID-19 abruptly ended their season.
“I’m districted to go to North Port High School, and they don’t have any lacrosse, so I came here,” sophomore Sophia Santagata said. “It’s been really cool, especially because last year we only got to play two games and we were undefeated then, too.
“It’s cool to start off undefeated again.”
This time around, Venice has handled most of its opponents with ease — beating Cardinal Mooney, 12-8, beating Riverdale, 21-0, beating Gulf Coast, 17-7, and then downing Sarasota.
“Last year when we played Gulf Coast, we won in the last 30 seconds by one point, and then we beat them by 10 this year,” junior Gianna Falbo said. “Having that kind of a boost in confidence has really given us the motivation to reach for that goal of being district champs.
“It would be a new title for Venice lacrosse, and it would mean a lot, especially with our reputation from the past few years.”
Playing the Sailors on Wednesday night, Venice showed what it’s capable of in spurts.
The Indians kept the ball on their side of the field for nearly all of the first half — building a 12-1 lead that triggered a running clock in the second half.
Venice displayed its depth, spreading the ball around as Falbo (five goals), Sofia Burns (five goals), Santagata (four goals), Morgan Gross (two goals) and Kaya Bartlett (two goals) led the offense.
After beating the Raiders and Sharks, Venice still has to face Fort Myers (3-2) and Palmetto Ridge (0-7) in district play. If it can win both games, it would secure the No. 1 seed heading into the district tournament on April 12.
After that, it’s up to the currently undefeated Indians to see how far they can go.
“I want this to become a state championship team some day,” Bacon said after reflecting on how far the program has come. “A lot of these girls have put the work in, and so far it’s made a huge difference.”
