The Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams played in their conference championship games this past weekend, with the 8U Kings emerging as Peace River champions. The Kings were led by touchdowns from Noah Wireman and Bryce Bigelow as they kept their season alive.
The 10U Knights and 14U Crusaders lost this weekend, bringing an end to their seasons.
8U Kings
The Kings faced off against the Naples Bears in the Peace River Championship game this past weekend, coming away with a 20-12 victory to advance to regional play.
The defense opened the game by holding the Bears to a quick 4-and-out.
The offense then took over and marched the ball down the field. Noah Wireman finished the drive off with an 8-yard score up the middle.
With the defense back on the field, on 4th and 6, Gavin Murphree and Jaeden Williams both helped secure a tackle, which gave the ball back to the Kings.
Bryce Bigelow responded with a 25-yard touchdown run that gave the Kings a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
Austin Bowman and Bryce Palmer had a great game running the ball with positive yardage on every play. Offensive linemen Levhan Alvarado, Zander Moore, Ayden Powell, Jase Bigelow and Gavin Murphree provided great blocking all day.
The Kings will now move on to regionals, which will be held on the east coast in two weeks. Location and times are still TBD.
10U Knights
The Knights season came to an end this past weekend in the Peace River Championship, losing to Port Charlotte, 12-8.
It was a very exciting game with Venice holding an 8-0 lead at halftime.
The first half included a defensive battle by both teams, with stellar play on the Knights defense by Daniel Crane, Noah LeFrancois, Robert Corrigan, Elijah Gooden, Russell McCord, Aidan Gartley, Nico Brasco, Christian Medina, Stephen Testa, Malachi Montgomery and Mykal Boyd.
The Knights’ touchdown was set up by a 63-yard screen pass from Kasen Williams to Boyd, who took the ball down to the Port Charlotte 4-yard line. The Knights quickly scored on a two-yard run by Testa. The extra-point kick gave the Knights an 8-0 advantage.
That lead held until late in the third quarter when Port Charlotte scored on a short run. However, a missed extra point attempt preserved an 8-6 lead for the Knights.
The fourth quarter was filled with incredible stops by the Knights defense, who came up big time and again during the final 10 minutes of the game.
Port Charlotte scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4th and goal quarterback sneak from the two-yard line.
The Knights never gave up, driving the ball from their own 35 yard line to the Port Charlotte 20-yard line in 48 seconds, but couldn’t score before time elapsed.
The Knights ended the season with a hard-fought 7-3 record and the designation of runner-up in the 10U division of the Peace River Conference.
