The 2020 Venice High lacrosse team started its third season on Jan. 27 with passion and high expectations.
The team consists of 39 boys in total —18 JV and 26 varsity (with some boys playing on both squads).
The season began with a trip to Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch on Feb. 15 for the preseason LAX Against Leukemia Tournament.
The team had since been finding its rhythm, increasing its intensity, and generating excitement with each match.
What no one expected is the challenge of waiting out the closure of schools due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States — allowing the team to play roughly one-third of its season.
“We emphasize effort and performance,” coach Jamie Carver said. “Ultimately, our program is centered in doing the next right thing… In the classroom, in the community, and on the field. Obviously, the 2020 team in particular has faced unprecedented adversity. My message to our boys is simple: From adversity comes strength. We will persevere!”
The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend the next Indians lacrosse match at Powell-Davis Stadium in recognition of the senior athletes.
The seniors include: Mason Bachle, Jeremy Brown, Neil Campbell, Adrian Hernandez, Landon Latchford, Alek Lazinski, Robert Perry, Quinton Solomon, Fred Beyer, Fox Caterinichia, and Aaron Spencer.
“Being a senior and being a part of this team has shown me what brotherhood looks like and how unbreakable bonds are formed with my brothers,” senior Robbie Perry said. “I learned a lot about dedication and about always moving forward no matter how bad things get and we all have each other to lean on. Even with all the uncertainty in our world, the team has made my senior
year positively memorable and I’ll never forget this year because of my teammates and coaches.”
