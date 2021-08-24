VENICE — At first, everything looked to be going smoothly for the Venice volleyball team in its regular season home opener.
First serve for Venice vs. Tampa Prep was an hour later than scheduled on Tuesday night, but no matter, the Lady Indians jumped out to an early 19-12 lead thanks to kills from Paden Keller, Leah Bartlett, Charley Goberville and Ireland Ferguson.
That promising start soon turned troubling, however, as Venice allowed the Terrapins to go on a 14-5 run to steal the set on the way to a 3-1 (24-26, 25-22, 18-25, 14-25) loss at the TeePee.
The loss comes after Venice opened its season with a sweep at Sarasota on Monday night.
“My thoughts are all over the place,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “We were in complete control in game one, but we just made some really dumb out-of-position errors and allowed a good team to get back in it.
“It’s a game of momentum and I think that first set was huge. It made us take a step back. We’re just not on the same page yet.”
After Venice (1-1) opened its early lead, Tampa Prep climbed back thanks to hitting violations by Venice along with kills by Olivia Hart, Maya Van Heyst and Maddie McKenzie-Newton.
Though Ferguson, Keller and Goberville added one more kill apiece, it wasn’t enough to close out the first-set win.
Despite losing the first set, Venice still knotted the game at 1-1 through two sets — thanks to a four-kill, two-block set from Keller (13 total kills) and a three-kill set from Bartlett (13 total kills).
After tying the match, however, Venice didn’t really threaten to take the lead.
Venice and Tampa Prep were even at 13-13 at one point in the third set, but that quickly ballooned into a heavy Terrapins advantage as two aces by Autumn Martinez-Robinson, two kills by Amaiyah Long, a kill by Rylee Johnson and a block by Alexa Peguero led to a 12-4 run that clinched the set.
The Indians had no answers in the final set, falling behind quickly before losing the set by double digit points.
“We struggled running our offense when we needed to run our offense,” Wheatley said. “They were blocking a lot of our shots because we weren’t in very good position to hit them.
“Our middles did really well. We just have to figure out the right formula. But that’s on me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.