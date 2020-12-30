SARASOTA — School may be out for winter break, but the Venice boys basketball team is still learning how to win, thanks to some crash courses in closing out games this week.
The Indians (4-5) opened the Suncoast Holiday Classic on Monday with a deflating one-point loss to a Durant team ranked No. 30 in Florida.
They followed that up with a five-point win over Braden River on Tuesday.
Again on Wednesday, Venice was faced with a neck-and-neck battle that it ultimately won in overtime, 71-63, over Hardee.
“I think they get more enjoyment out of those kind of games,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said of his team playing close games all week. “I’m not kidding, we probably missed 12 layups. But they fought back. The defense came alive at the end and we made the stops we needed.”
The Indians held a thin lead at the end of each of the first three quarters, but never led by more than nine points all game.
Finally, Venice looked to seize control in the fourth quarter when senior center Tristan Burroughs (18 points, 14 rebounds) hit a baseline jumper to put his team up, 49-41, with a few minutes to play.
However, the Wildcats would go on a run that nearly won them the game.
Myron Refoure scored seven of his 18 points in the final few minutes of the quarter as he sparked his team's comeback. Hardee eventually pulled ahead, 55-53, on a 3-pointer by Refoure with just over a minute to play, and a couple of Venice mistakes almost gift-wrapped the win for the Wildcats.
Trailing, 55-54, Venice sent Refoure to the line. The senior guard made the first free-throw, but missed the second. Venice couldn’t cleanly handle the rebound, turning the ball back over.
Still, the Indians had an answer for their mistake.
“Deylen (Platt), a freshman, goes lockdown on his guy because I told him to, and does what we’ve worked on,” Montgomery said of responding right after the turnover. “He gets the steal, makes a pass and sets us up to tie the game.”
Even after two free-throws by Jayshon Platt tied the game at 56-56 with 36.6 seconds to play, the Indians almost lost the game again. Senior guard Michael Clayton intentionally fouled the ball-handler for Hardee, but fortunately for the Indians, they still had a foul to give.
A pair of missed shots sent the game to overtime, where Jayson Platt took over just as he did in Tuesday’s win over Braden River — scoring Venice’s last 13 points in a five-point win.
This time the junior guard hit an and-one, a layup and a two-point jumper in the extra period as Burroughs, Weston and Deylen Platt also added on to make the deficit too much to overcome.
“We gave one away the other night, but we got one tonight,” Montgomery said. “It was good. They played lockdown defense, and it seemed like everything went right for us at the end.”
