VENICE — In a season full of postponements, cancellations and illness, there were never any guarantees for the Venice High volleyball team this year.
But as soon as the Indians (16-12) took the floor against Charlotte in Thursday night’s district final at the TeePee, it looked as though winning a 19th straight title was never in doubt.
“It’s called 19 for COVID-19,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “We wanted to represent what’s been going on this year. We started off a little tight, but then we loosened up and got things rolling. They obviously had no answer for our middle.
“Any time you can play for a championship, it’s exciting. A lot of these young kids haven’t been a part of a championship at Venice High School.”
The Indians had a full week to focus on the Tarpons (14-12) as its district quarterfinals and district semifinals matches were canceled when Braden River and Sarasota pulled the plug on their seasons due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.
Charlotte, however, had a daunting path to the district final — sweeping Manatee and Palmetto on back-to-back days before coming to play the Indians.
Though the Tarpons played Venice close in the first set — tied 14-14 at one point — middle hitters Paden Keller (14 kills) and Chirsten Montgomery (22 kills) sparked the Indians to pull away.
“I really think we were really tired,” said Charlotte coach Michelle Dill as to why her team couldn’t keep up after the opening set. “We traveled to Manatee on Tuesday night, which is an hour-and-a-half drive. Then last night we had to drive all the way to Palmetto. And (Venice) had to play no games.
“Manatee County had no school on Monday for Columbus Day so everyone voted to play Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday. But then Braden River and Sarasota dropped out and they didn’t change the bracket."
Once Charlotte dropped the first set, it couldn’t find its footing.
The Tarpons struggled receiving serves and dealing with the height of Keller and Montgomery in the middle of the Indians front row. As Keller and Montgomery got into rhythm, Venice took a 7-1 lead to open the second set and a 9-2 lead to open the third — never giving the Tarpons a chance to catch their breath.
Before long, the Indians found themselves celebrating in a huddle as they were presented with their trophy.
“They probably have no idea about our streak,” Wheatley said. “Maybe they do, I don’t know. We don’t talk about it. It’s not important. What is important is we get to host the first round (of regionals).
“But they get a chance to bring their kids back in 20 years and point up at the banner and say, ‘Hey, I was on that team.’ I think that’s pretty cool for those guys.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.