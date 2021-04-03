It’s hard to imagine a stronger season for area girls soccer, as Venice avenged heartbreak with a state title and Lemon Bay marched into its second consecutive Final Four.
Venice won the Class 6A state title in a rematch with Lourdes Academy. In the process, goalkeeper Ashton Pennell accomplished a feat that will be regaled in fable and song around town for years to come. It was fitting that fellow senior Kiki Slattery knocked home the first of Venice’s three shootout goals after the two teams played to a scoreless tie through regulation and overtime.
To no one’s surprise, Pennell, Slattery and Venice coach Gary Bolyard racked up a bushel of postseason honors from organizations throughout the state.
Meanwhile, Lemon Bay proved its breakthrough 2020 season was no fluke when this year’s edition returned to the Final Four. In the process, Lauren Raggazzone became the school’s all-time leading scorer. She had plenty of help along the way (more on that later).
While those two programs were the headliners, they weren’t the only success stories. If North Port hadn’t run into Venice in Class 6A Region 2, how deep a run could the Bobcats have made? Across town, Imagine set school records for wins (8), goals scored and goals allowed.
Port Charlotte, Charlotte and DeSoto County found themselves in rebuilding seasons, but their futures are bright as several young players emerged at each school, including a strong freshman class at Port Charlotte.
On to The Daily Sun’s all-area teams, with our three Player of the Year finalists leading off in alphabetical order:
FIRST TEAM
ASHTON PENNELL
SENIOR, VENICE
For her entire career, Pennell has been a force field around the net. Throughout this championship season, she simply got better each time out.
In all, she recorded 11 shutouts – a round dozen if you count the state championship game, a 3-1 shootout victory that came after a scoreless regulation and two overtimes.
In that victory against Lourdes Academy, Pennell made six saves and stuffed two penalty kicks.
"She's worked really hard in practices and training on that," Venice coach Gary Bolyard recently told The Daily Sun. "We knew it was going to be come down to something big, and she's been working hard on crafting her saves on those shots.”
She will be continuing her career at West Florida.
LAUREN RAGGAZZONE
SENIOR, LEMON BAY
Just mention the name to Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke and she’ll gush before you reach the second syllable of her first name.
She’ll tell you about her third-year captain’s 130 career goals, including 35 this past season. She’ll remind you she was the driving force behind Lemon Bay’s first two region championships.
“All these things are just her numbers; what people don't get to see is how hard she has worked to get where she is and the personality behind the talent,” Cooke said this week. “She is not just a good player; she is a good person. It truly has been an honor and pleasure to watch her develop into the player and young woman she is today. Lauren's hard work, determination, and commitment to excellence are second to none.”
Raggazzone is also headed to West Florida.
KIKI SLATTERY
SENIOR, VENICE
OK, so West Florida couldn’t land all three of the area’s Player of the Year finalists. Slattery is headed to North Florida after her stellar senior season at Venice.
At the heart of her accomplishment, simply put, was much-needed leadership. Venice came into the season seeking someone to step in for Kat Jordan and Mason Schilling, who graduated as two of the most-decorated players in school history.
A team-leading 27 goals and 18 assists later, Slattery can now count herself among the school’s pantheon of stellar soccer standouts.
Her efforts earned her Class 6A Player of the Year honors and made her a finalist for Florida Dairy Farmers’ Miss Florida Soccer.
SOPHIA CHERNIAK
JUNIOR, LEMON BAY
A third-year starter, Cherniak was Lemon Bay’s second-leading scorer this season with 21 goals and led the team with 23 assists. She has played every minute of every Lemon Bay game for the past three seasons.
RACHEL DALTON
SENIOR, VENICE
The Ave Maria signee was second on the team with 20 goals with her last being the one that proved to be the game-winner in a 3-1 shootout win against Lourdes Academy for the Class 6A state title.
OLIVIA FAIR
SENIOR, VENICE
Fair anchored the line in front of Pennell, keeping the number of opponents’ shots on goal remarkably low. Venice surrendered just two non-shootout goals in its five state series matches.
IZABELLA FERJIANI
SENIOR, LEMON BAY
The sweeper has been a stalwart of Lemon Bay’s defense and helped to ease freshman goalkeeper Isabella Raggazzone into the net. Under Ferjiani’s leadership, the Mantas tallied 10 shutouts this season.
ALEENA PURVIS
SENIOR, NORTH PORT
She finished her career with 67 goals (a school record) and 39 assists while proving herself a jack-of-trades by ably filling in on defense when sweeper Katelyn Buckmaster went down with injury against Braden River.
SIERRA SPIRK
SOPHOMORE, NORTH PORT
The Bobcats’ rising star matched Raggazzone’s 35 goals and totaled a school-record 78 points this season, essentially filling the void created when Purvis moved over to defense. She has 60 goals in just two years.
COACH OF THE YEAR
GARY BOLYARD
VENICE
The 11th-year Venice coach was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 6A Coach of the Year for good reason – in addition to leading Venice to the state championship this season, he has guided the team at least as far as the regional championship game in each of the past three seasons.
SECOND TEAM
ADRIANNA AL-ARNASI
JUNIOR, IMAGINE
The Sharks’ goalkeeper played a key role in the program’s breakthrough season, permitting just 11 goals in 14 games.
SARAH FREDDOLINO
JUNIOR, VENICE
On a team loaded with athletes, Freddolino was one of the most versatile. After excelling at the defensive end this season, she’ll likely move to midfielder in 2022.
EMILY IDOYAGA
SENIOR, NORTH PORT
Set a North Port season record with 17 assists this past season and finished her career with 37, overall.
HEATHER KNIGHT
SENIOR, LEMON BAY
The Mantas’ outside defender was as visible on the pitch as any of the team’s goal-scorers due to her ability to completely shut down an opponent’s best scorers and was as big a reason as any for Lemon Bay’s 10 shutouts.
MADDY KRAUSE
SENIOR, VENICE
Someone had to get the ball to Slattery and Dalton and that person was Krause, who finished second on the team with 12 assists while scoring seven goals, herself.
JACOBY MALDONADO
SOPHOMORE, LEMON BAY
If Lemon Bay picks up next season where it left off in 2021, it will be because Maldonado continued to build on her first full season in Englewood. She was third on the Mantas with 10 goals.
ISABELLA MUNIZ
8TH GRADE, IMAGINE
The lone middle-schooler on this year’s all-area squads, Muniz played center back and center forward, scoring 12 goals despite playing just half her time as a striker.
ESTHER PUSHKASH
FRESHMAN, NORTH PORT
Stepped in as the team’s goalkeeper and excelled. Perhaps her best game came in a 2-1 defeat in the district title game against eventual state champion, Venice.
MADDY REICH
SENIOR, CHARLOTTE
Reich proved to be the Tarpons’ top all-around threat the season, leading the team in shots on goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.