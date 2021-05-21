VENICE — It’s always anyone’s best guess what the Venice High football team will look like from year-to-year.
There are new players, new play styles and some new opponents.
Fans got a glimpse of what it all could look like later this fall, and if the results on Friday night were any indication of what’s to come, those in green and white have plenty to smile about.
The Indians played two halves of football — one earlier in the evening against Lakeland, and one against Manatee that finished past presstime.
Check yoursun.com to see how the Indians did against the Hurricanes in late-night action.
Venice 21, Lakeland 7
It took some time for the Indians to shake off some rust — allowing a touchdown to the Dreadnaughts as quarterback Mason Martin leapt over the pile for a 1-yard score on the opening drive.
That would be the last time Lakeland would score, however, as Venice recovered a fumble, two onside kicks and new starting quarterback Ryan Browne found new receiver Omari Hayes for a pair of touchdowns as the Indians pulled away for a 21-7 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Venice’s defense tightened up after allowing Lakeland to drive 43 yards on 10 plays — mostly on plays by running back Donares Johnson.
From that point on, the Indians allowed just 32 total yards, including limiting Martin to 1-of-6 passing for 1 yard.
Meanwhile, the Venice offense struggled to keep its defense off the field.
Browne’s first drive as an Indian resulted in a 3-and-out and negative-6 yards on three passing plays — two jet sweeps and an incomplete pass.
On the next drive, Venice finally moved the ball down the field, but two 15-yard penalties — for excessive celebration and a block in the back — brought the ball back to midfield and the series ended in a turnover on downs.
Once Indians defensive lineman George Philip recovered a fumble on a botched pitch attempt by Martin, however, Venice found life.
Shortly after the recovery, Browne dumped the ball off to Hayes who burst past Lakeland defenders for a 31-yard score.
With the Lakeland offense stalled out — gaining 1 yard on the next drive — Venice stayed in rhythm as it drove 59 yards, capped off by a 2-yard run by Da’Marion Escort.
Moments later, Venice was recovering a high-flying onside kick by Marek Houston, and a couple plays after that, Hayes made a man miss for an untouched 26-yard score — waving off his teammates who came over to celebrate with him.
If that weren’t enough, Venice recovered another onside kick with the half winding down and drove the ball inside the Dreadnaughts 10-yard line before letting the time expire.
