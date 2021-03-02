VENICE — Becka Mellor had three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice, and the Venice High School softball team took advantage of several North Port mistakes to cruise to an 11-1 victory Tuesday in a game that ended in the sixth inning via the mercy rule.
The Indians (3-2) belted 12 hits, many of them in the last three innings as they played small ball with the outmatched Bobcats, and pitcher Karsyn Rutherford allowed just four hits in her six innings.
Venice coach Steve Constantino said after a few games where they couldn’t put as many balls in play as they would like, the Indians were able to make contract in this one.
“We were hitting ground balls and line drives and put pressure on the defense. We played small ball and took advantage of mistakes,” Constantine said. “The girls executed the game plan.”
Venice took advantage of two North Port errors to get on the board in the first inning, with an error by the shortstop off the bat of Tatum McGrath scoring Rutherford.
North Port tied the game in the fourth when the center fielder dropped a fly ball, allowing Jewelie Vanderkoos to score, even though they ran themselves out of the third inning on an unusual double play that cut down runners at the plate and third base.
Mistakes like that came back to haunt the Bobcats and Venice blew the game open from there, scoring three in the fourth and five in the fifth before putting the game to bed on Mellor’s two-run double.
Mellor said she used the pandemic to hone in on her skills and work on her hitting.
“I’ve been working on line driving and ground balls and it’s paying off,” Mellor said. “We always think about the girls on base because they’re more important than the batter in that situation because if we get runs, we win.”
Kayleigh Roper had two doubles and two runs scored with an RBI. Tatum McGrath also had two hits. Jojo O’Brien and Mikaela Hartman each drove in a pair.
Vanderkoos and Kaeden Stoltzfus had two hits for North Port (1-2).
North Port coach Frank Baker said the team has gone through a hard week with the passing of a parent of pitcher Taylor Rauch, and it has caused them to play at a level that’s not 100 percent
“It was a rough one. The baserunning was on the girls, they took it upon themselves to go, which was a mental mistake,” said Baker. “Taylor is our starting pitcher and she brings lots of energy, so it makes it rough when she’s not here.”
