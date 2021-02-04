VENICE — For most upperclassmen of the Venice girls soccer team, there’s not much left to accomplish.
The Lady Indians have won a district title, a regional tile, and on Wednesday, six of them signed their National Letter of Intent to play college soccer.
But there still remains one elusive objective — winning a state championship.
Venice (11-3-1) couldn’t have started that title chase in better fashion against Sarasota in the district semifinals on Thursday night, mercy-ruling the Sailors, 8-0, at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“It is fun to see them all find success,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said of his senior class. “This is a special group we have. It’s a big class of seniors and they’ve been together for the four years. We’re gonna see what we can do with them.
“(Winning a state title) is the only thing they haven’t done, and going into the season that’s been our goal.”
It took the Indians some time to warm up — both mentally and physically — as they traded shots with the Sailors for the first few minutes.
After several shots peppered Sarasota goalkeeper Johnna Bowden, Venice finally broke through when senior midfielder Rachel Dalton ripped in a goal from about 20 yards out in the 18th minute.
“We need to come out with the mentality that every game is going to be tough, and we have to work hard for every game, no matter who we’re playing,” said Dalton, who signed her NLI to join her three sisters at Ave Maria this week. “We always need to come out with our ‘A’ game.”
Once the Indians had a lead, Sarasota struggled to keep up.
The Sailors recorded two shots in the opening six minutes, but didn’t record another one until the 67th minute — when they were trailing, 7-0. Meanwhile, Venice put up 32 shots — 12 on goal — as they overwhelmed the Sarasota defense.
Two minutes after Dalton’s goal opened the scoring, sophomore Megan Davis fed a pass to senior forward Kiki Slattery wide-open in front of the goal for a 2-0 advantage.
Dalton added another goal — from almost the exact same spot — to make it 3-0 Venice in the 31st minute.
Sarasota rarely threatened in the second half as Venice piled on to its lead.
Emma Mogford scored on a penalty kick, Trinity Johnson scored from about 25 yards out over the goalkeeper, Sarah Freddolino faked out the goalkeeper for a goal, Catherine Dalton scored over the goalkeeper and, finally, Eileen Solomon rocketed a shot off the goalkeeper’s hands and into the net.
“You can tell Sarasota has improved over the years,” Bolyard said. “They fought hard, but we were firing tonight. We had so many looks we could have put the game away early. It was just getting comfortable and getting those shots on goal.
“This year we have a lot of players who can come through in these situations and step up.”
The Indians showed what they’re capable of on Thursday night, but many of them know there’s a lot of soccer left to be played.
Venice will host North Port on Monday night at 7 in the district championship — and then would have to win the regional quarterfinals, semifinals, and final — before making it back to the state tournament.
“I want it so bad,” Dalton said of winning a state championship. “I wanted it bad last year. I was so close I could taste it last year.
“This year, I know we can do it and I believe we will.”
