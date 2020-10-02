VENICE — Cliche time.
Venice scored early and often to crush visiting Sarasota, 71-0, on Friday night.
Quarterback Colin Blazek threw three first-half touchdowns and three running backs totaled five scores between them during a 55-point first half.
As impressive as the offense was, the defense drowned the Sailors. Venice recorded 9 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions during the wild first half.
It was Venice’s second shutout of the season and the defense has permitted just 13 points in four games since the season-opening loss to national power IMG Academy.
“I’m not trying to say a cliche, but we’re just getting better every day,” Venice defensive coordinator Larry Shannon said. “The kids come to practice, working, being coachable and they’re starting to figure it out.”
While not necessarily a chink in the armor a year ago, the defense was young. This season, the game has slowed down for them, especially in the linebacker corps, said junior linebacker Martin Ramos.
“Our linebacker crew from last year to this year took a leadership role,” he said “Last year we were all young. We were inexperienced. This year we’re determined and we’ve come out to play. We just weren’t ready last year but now we’re ready.”
The game slows down on game night for the offense, as well, which might sound odd, considering the high-octane, no-huddle, frenetic pace. Venice had three one-play drives, a two-play drive and a three-play drive among its first-half possessions.
The near-perfect half sent head coach John Peacock scrambling to the cliche generator as well.
“I feel like our offense is clicking right now,” he said. “That’s really good to know. We practice a lot faster than we play. Out here on game night, it’s a lot slower than what we do in practice.”
Key plays: On Venice’s first possession, Blazek tossed a short pass to Jayson Platt, who scrambled for a 33-yard touchdown to get the ball rolling. Chuck Brantley and Logan Ballard gave Venice short fields with their interceptions and long returns.
Key stats: The defense held Sarasota to just 20 first-half yards. Blazek was 9 of 11 for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
What it means: Venice (4-1) is as ready as it will ever be for what will be its biggest game of the season next week: A road trip to Lakeland. The Dreadnaughts are just 2-0 after beginning their season Sept. 25.
Quote: “We have a great leader at quarterback in Colin Blazek, which makes it easy on offense. Defensively, we were real young last year and it is showing up this year, the maturity.” — Peacock
