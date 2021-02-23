WESLEY CHAPEL — For 95 minutes of Tuesday night’s regional final, neither the Venice nor Wiregrass Ranch girls soccer teams could gain an edge.
The Indians and Bulls traded first-half goals, but neither team could find the back of the net again until Venice sophomore midfeilder Megan Davis bent in a shot from the far left sideline in the 96th minute — giving her team all it would need to hold on for a 2-1 regional championship win at Wiregrass Ranch High School.
“Let me tell you what, Megan came to this team to play this year,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said of Davis, who primarily sat the bench last year. “She came fit, and she’s contributed and made a big difference for our team this year.”
Though Davis eventually came through for the Indians, the Bulls made scoring chances hard to come by early.
A fast and high-pressured defense from Wiregrass Ranch held Venice to just one shot in the first 25 minutes and five by halftime. In the meantime, the Bulls began to take control of the game — recording five shots in the first 20 minutes, including a goal by Aiya Harrell in the 17th minute to take a 1-0 lead.
Davis, however, had an answer as she took advantage of Bulls goalkeeper Ella McGahey coming out too far, making a move and punching it into an empty net in the 30th minute.
Though neither team scored in the second half, each had chances to put the game away.
Venice scored in the 43rd minute on a goal from Kiki Slattery, but she was called for being offsides, and the score was wiped away.
Slattery attempted a few crosses into the box as well, but headers and close-range kicks from teammates either went wide or sailing above the net.
In overtime, Venice only intensified its pressure as Wiregrass Ranch players began to put their hands on their hips.
“You could see that team fell apart fitness-wise, toward the end of the game especially,” Bolyard said of the Bulls. “That last 10 minutes of the game, we should have finished it, but we didn’t.
“Really the only time they were dangerous were on set pieces. Defensively, we were holding our own.”
A pair of shots — one by Eileen Solomon and a header by Sarah Freddolino — nearly went in, but a clutch save by McGahey and a ricochet off the crossbar kept the scored tied.
Then, Davis, who was dribbling down the left sideline, made a cut back, lost her defender and fired in a long looping shot that went over McGahey and into the far right corner of the net.
“I’m very thankful for the work we put in,” Davis said of the team’s offseason conditioning that helped them outlast the Bulls. “If you’re fit before the game, then you’re ready for anything. Sometimes (in practice) we sprint and then jog for 20 minutes straight.
“It’s definitely a roller-coaster when we get into these big games against these teams.”
