ENGLEWOOD — The Venice softball team scored in four different innings as it muscled its way past Lemon Bay, but the Lady Indians didn’t celebrate their win.
Venice (2-1) exploded for a a six-run fifth en route to a 12-3 win at Lemon Bay High School, but the rally took a little too long for coach Steve Constantino.
“We’re not doing what we’re practicing,” he said. “No matter what the scores are, if you practice something all week long and you go out on the field and do the opposite, that’s never going to be OK.
“Even in a game like today’s, that showed in the first four innings. They were swinging up on the ball instead of driving down into it.”
It took some time for the Indians’ potent lineup to heat up. Venice put runners on in each of the first three innings — breaking through on a two-out RBI single by first baseman Becka Mellor.
Catcher Taylor Halback knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly the next inning as Venice opened up a 2-0 lead with its ace, Karsyn Rutherford, on the mound.
Rutherford pitched the first four innings — allowing five singles, no walks and striking out three as she held Lemon Bay off the scoreboard.
For the Mantas, freshman Mackenzie Vaughan — pitching in place of an injured Ella Kraszewski — did her best to match Rutherford, but she couldn’t keep it up all game.
“We need to start off the game hitting faster than we are,” senior third baseman Kayleigh Roper said. “Obviously your first at-bat you’re trying to see the pitcher, but we do need to jump on it quicker.
“We’re getting hits, but we need to string them together. We’re never satisfied.”
Venice finally put up a crooked number in the fifth as it got a two-run homer by Roper, an RBI single by Micaela Hartman, and a two-run triple by Halback, where she also scored on a throwing error.
The Indians went to pitcher Hartman in the circle, and Lemon Bay responded with a rally.
The Mantas got a double from Kraszewski, a bunt single by Elizabeth Caviston (thrown out stealing second) and then a two-run triple by Haley Gulsby in which she scored on a throwing error — cutting the lead to 8-2.
An error on a ball put in play by Madison Kinkade also scored later that inning, but that was all Lemon Bay would get as Rutherford was brought back in to close out the game.
“It’s a loaded lineup,” Constantino said of his team. “This is a lineup people dream about. I only want them to do what they need to do and not any more.
“They don’t need to be the hero. I need them to be themselves and do their job, and good things will happen. This is a very talented group, and I just want them to meet their potential.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.